Winners emerge in Future Face Africa model search competition

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

It was all glitz and glamour as winners emerged at the grand finale of the keenly contested Future Face Africa (FFA) model talent search competition, which took place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Sunday. Ana Campos, an Angolan, and Nziza Ken, a Rwandan, emerged winners in both female and male category respectively at Africa’s largest model search competition. The final event had 18 contestants who qualified after a rigorous selection process involving physical castings in eight African countries, as well as thousands of digital applications from all over the world.

Some of the 18 finalists were flown into Lagos for a photo session and runway competition – turning their modelling aspirations into a reality. The two winners won the title of “Africa’s next future face” and received a twoyear international modelling contract with a top international modelling agency; as well as $5,000 cash prize.

In addition to providing a career start in modelling, the competition also prepares the winners for global modelling roles. The event is majorly sponsored by Ecobank Nigeria. Speaking at the event, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, Babajide Sipe, said the bank’s decision to sponsor the event is in line with its Pan African vision of developing potentials and talents on the continent, adding that it aligns with Ecobank’s commitment to providing a veritable platform for actualizing the dreams of many young talents who will become global super stars in the fashion and beauty industry.

“We are proud to be sponsors of this event. You know that Ecobank is committed to Africa and focused on giving the young ones every opportunity to realize their potential. Africa has the talent, the resources and the best people across the globe to succeed in any industry. Future Face Africa is a platform to discover some of these talents and to again put Africa in the global Fashion scene.” Future Face Africa, no doubt Africa’s largest model search competition is headed by Elizabeth Isiorho, a pioneer in the African modelling industry and the founder of Beth Model Management Africa, Africa’s largest modelling agency.

 

