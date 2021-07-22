Business

Winners emerge in Google GNI challenge

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Google has announced the names of 22 media innovators who are to receive $2.1 million in funding through the second Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. Applications for the second GNI Innovation Challenge opened in February and ran until 12 April 2021. According to Google, a total of 329 established publishers, online-only players, news startups, publisher consortia, and local industry associations applied, from 35 countries across the regions showing the diversity and the appetite for innovation of the news ecosystem.

The company added that a rigorous review process, a round of interviews, and a jury selection process followed, for the final selection of successful recipients. “The vibrancy of the markets in the 14 countries, projects were selected from, could clearly be seen in the vast range of news players, topics and technologies considered,” said Head of Innovation at Google News Initiative, Ludovic Blecher. “In South Africa, Olduvai Pty., an online-only publisher, developed Scrolla.Africa, a datalight platform that makes news available to millions of people in southern Africa, who would otherwise be unable to afford data costs. “Naij.com Media Limited owner Legit.ng in Nigeria, was selected for ReCo, a solution that improves Internet user experience by making content recommendations based on user preferences on their home page and within articles.

“Standard Group PLC in Kenya is solving the challenges of declining revenue from legacy products and changing media consumption habits of audiences with The Messenger Reading Revenue Project. “The applicants’ innovations addressed issues ranging from audience development to virtual reality storytelling and recipients were able to clearly demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). “We are excited about the 2021 GNI Innovation Challenge projects and we will be following their progress alongside that of previous recipients, who are already impacting the news ecosystem with initiatives that increase reader engagement and make for a more sustainable future for news,” Blecher added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MAN: COVID-19 raises production, distribution costs to 31%

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have emphasised that the coronavirus outbreak has increased both the production and distribution costs of products to 31 per cent in the last quarter (4Q) of 2020 from 27 per cent recorded in the third quarter. This and other challenges confronting them are contained in […]
Business

Ikoyi: Guild flays indiscriminate structural development

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), a pressure group of built environment professionals, has raised the alarm over indiscriminate and unsafe building developments in Osborne Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. Warning of the impeding danger posed by this development, the group called on the Lagos State Government to step up its development control activities in Ikoyi and environs, […]
Business

Q2’20: Agric export boosts GDP by N78.1bn

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the country’s agric sector contributed about N78.1 billion in export of produce in the second quarter of 2020. The NBS indicated that the total trade in agricultural goods during the second quarter of this year stood at N493.7 billion. The NBS report on Nigeria’s agric export […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica