Winners emerge in NCOY competition

Brookstone Secondary School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has emerged the winner of this year’s edition of the National Company of the Year(NCOY) competition organised by the Junior Achievement Nigeria(JAN) and sponsored by First Bank of Nigeria Limited.
The competition, which was conducted virtually at the weekend, due to Covid-19, saw students from Brookstone Secondary School, Port Harcourt, through their student company, New Phase, emerging victorious and will now represent Nigeria at the JA Africa Company of the Year competition later in the year.
Judges at the event, including Head, Digital Marketing at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, se  lected New Phase’s invention, “Eco-Friendly Building Blocks,” ahead of the inventions of five other schools.
In addition, New Phase also won the competition’s Mastercard Award.
Students from Government Girls Secondary School, Abaji, Abuja , through their student company, “Amazing Amazons”, emerged First Runner up and also went home with the “People’s Choice” Award, while students from Alvana Secondary School, Owerri, through their student company, “Jikoru” occupied the second runner up position.
Students from the International School of the University of Lagos, through their student company, Innovative Vibrant Youth, won the Facebook Award.
Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said, he was excited by the inventions of the six finalists, adding that: “It shows that the country has a bright future.”
He noted that today’s young people were quite different from the old generation as they can leverage technology to promote business ideas to solve problems and bring about solutions.
Similarly, in her remarks, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said she was impressed by the inventions of all the finalists

