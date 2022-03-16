Winners emerge in Quickteller Paypoint promo

Following the first round of a raffle draw held on March 3, 2022, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the first set of winners in its Quickteller Paypoint “Double Up” promo. According to a press release, the first raffle draw produced six winners of television and generator sets each; 12 winners of smartphones, 24 winners of rechargeable standing fans, 120 winners of N10,000 wallet funding, and 2,100 agents who received N1,000 worth of airtime.

The statement said that all the winners were selected based on different categories such as Platinum, Gold, and Silver winners, adding that the Platinum winner for Lagos was Fatima Abidoye, the gold winners were Aduku Enejoh and Ashien Queen of Isiewere Solution Enterprises, while the silver winners were Bamgbe Banwo, Hunye Senami and Florence James.

It also said that winners were selected from the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and were all contacted to receive their prizes, with presentations conducted across the regions. The promo, which will run for eight weeks – having started on February 1- and will end on March 31, 2022, is aimed at rewarding Quickteller Paypoint agents across the country.

To qualify for the promo, Quickteller Paypoint agents are to perform a minimum of one transaction monthly. Speaking on the promo, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Financial Inclusion services, Titilola Shogaolu, reiterated Quickteller Paypoint’s goal of rewarding Paypoint agents who continue to expand the goal of a financially inclusive Nigeria. She said: “Our overarching goal remains financial inclusion for all Nigerians, democratising financial services and making it easier for even people in the remotest parts to gain access to these services, and making this dream a reality are our valuable Quickteller Paypoint agents.

“This promo serves as an opportunity to reward the work of our agents scattered across the country, who are making sure that Nigerians from all walks of life make easy, safe, and convenient transactions. Again, I implore all active agents to participate in the promo to get rewarded for their effort.” According to the statement, in order to ensure that the raffle draw is in strict compliance with regulatory protocols, the promo and the raffle draw were observed and closely monitored by the representatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...