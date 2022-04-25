Business

Winners emerge in Quickteller's Paypoint promo final raffle draw

After 30 days of rewarding agents, Quickteller, the leading consumer digital payments platform, powered by Interswitch, has announced the second and final raffle draw round from its Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo.

 

According to a press release, winners were selected from the Southwestern region of Nigeria and were sorted from categories such as Silver, Gold, and Platinum under the regulatory direction of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB), and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC).

 

The statement said that the last round saw four agents emerge winners in the Silver category; two in the Gold category and one in the Platinum category.

 

“Winners in the Silver category include Olaiya Omoniyi Sunday, Benedict Agomoh of God’s Power Ventures, Akinwande Bashir, and Augustina Odudu of Tina Ventures. “The Gold winners were Asemota Mercy Itoha and Hellen Abimbola Ijimakinwa.

 

While the Platinum winner was Eze Anya Augustine of Austine Technology, who took home the grand prize of a generator set,” the statement said. Commenting on the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up Promo, the Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Interswitch Financial Inclusion services, Titilola Shogaolu, commended the efforts of the agents, highlighting their importance to the overarching goal of Quickteller, which is bringing financial services closer to Nigerians and spurring prosperity across the country.

 

Shogaolu said: “It is always a delight to know the number of lives we can impact through our Double Up promo. We are excited to be in business with these winners and we hope to expand our reach to ensure that more people are brought on board so as to widen our pool of partners who will benefit from such programmes.

 

