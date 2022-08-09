Winners emerge in SAA essay competition

It was a day of joy for students of several secondary schools who were finalists at the third South African Airways Essay Competition, SAAEC for the year 2022 in Lagos.

Out of the 11 finalists, three won the prestigious written essay competition out of the 308 entries submitted by students across secondary schools in Lagos and Ogun. The event was organized by Mr. Ewos Iroro of Travel and Business News and sponsored by South African Airways (SAA). The topic of the essay is: ‘Protecting Children from Illicit Drugs and Sexual Abuse.

It is held annually in July to celebrate the birthday of the late President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela popularly called ‘Madiba.’ The three best emerged, after an oral essay to ascertain they were the originator of their written essays marked by independent assessors at an event held in Lagos.

Ngwaogu Ifeoluwa Ugochi of Abesan Senior High School, Ipaja, came first, Aladetohun kamimayo Enoch of St. Finbars College, AKoka, came second and Oshimade Abisola promise of Abiolu Comprehensive College, Igando, came third. In his opening remarks, the special guest of honour and Manager-Market Africa, SAA Mr. Ohis Ehimiaghe isolated the main words in the title of the essay which are, children, illicit drugs, and sexual abuse to stress the importance of the subject.

He said the topic is so important to SAA because they want to impart to the children in this generation and this can only be achieved through information. “If you have genuinely done this research work and you have truly put this hard work into this essay competition, am sure you yourself will be amazed the kind of knowledge that you have now gained in terms of illicit drugs and sex ual abuse,” he said.

He drew the attention of the students to the fact that there was a limit to one’s rights when one is 18 years and above and these right stops where another person’s own begin. He said: “Once you are 18 years and above, there is a saying that right to do whatever you like stops where my own rights begin.”

The Country Manager, SAA, Mrs. Kemi Leke-Bamtefa, said apart from essay competitions, SAA is passionate about children’s development, adding that, they are also involved in other projects which include the adoption of orphanages over the past 20 years since the operation in the country. She stated that the idea of the essay is to give exposure to the children and expressed the satisfaction that, it is a mixture of both public and private schools and commended the presentations and write-ups by the participating students.

Mrs. Leke-Bamtefa made a big announcement that, unlike previous years when the student who comes first gets a cash prize and a trip to South Africa, this year she said, the first three will get a cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to South Africa courtesy of the airline.

She said the involvement of public schools was commendable saying, “it is not about people that are more privileged, it supposed to be , we opened to everybody and when see public school students speak like that, write like that, it means there is hope for us in this country and that is what we are driving at.

