Winners of Mike Okonkwo essay to get N225,000, computers

As this year’s edition of the 2022 Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary School Students, the 17th in its series, has been flagged off for secondary school students across the six geopolitical zones of the country, a total of N225,000 and other prizes are to be won.

The theme of the 2022 edition of the essay competition, which kicked off on March 14 to May 20, 2022, is: “Nigeria a Country at War Against Itself: The Problems; the Solutions and the Way Forward.”

According to the Corporate Services Director of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), organisers of the yearly competition, Rev. Oluwayomi Uteh, the overall best winner will received a cash prize of N100,000; a laptop and a plaque, while the school gets three sets of computers.

The first runner up will go home with N75,000 cash prize, a plaque, and the school will receive two sets of personal computers, while the second runner up will get N50,000 cash prize, while the school will get a set of one personal computer.

The Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition which has attracted several thousands of students over the years has become a platform that enables secondary school students across the country to sharpen their writing skills for their future benefits.

To participate in the national essay competition, each participating student is expected to write an essay of a maximum of 2,000 words, with a passport photograph, full name, address, contact telephone number, class and school, as well as the name and telephone contact of the school principal.

The Mike Okonkwo National Essay competition, which was introduced over a decade ago, was instituted to develop and reward the writing skills of Nigerian youths towards national development.

The competition, Rev. Uteh noted, was instituted by Dr. Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) as one of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiatives, which aimed at raising the standard in the educational sector in the country and at the same time sensitise the students by making them analytically minded excelling in their world by developing their ability to think through issues.

“It also forms a part of the activities lined up to mark the birthday of Dr. Mike Okonkwo, The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), who clocks 77, this year,” she added

