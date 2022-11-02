News

Winners to cart away 20 houses, 24 cars in Globacom’s Festival of Joy promo

Globacom subscribers are in for another exciting end of the year as the national telecommunications service provider launches a promo dubbed Festival of Joy during which 20 units of houses, 24 brand new cars, 100 generators, 200 sewing machines and 1,000 rechargeable fans will be won in addition to other expensive prizes.

The company, which made the disclosure at a press conference held yesterday, said: “Empowerment is encoded in our DNA and this year we are set to empower thousands of Nigerians with prizes that will change their lives with a never-before experienced promo.”

The new promo which will be drawn in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Port, Harcourt, Onitsha, Ibadan, Kano, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Jos and Warri, is coming on the heels of the 2021 Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo during which hundreds of subscribers won amazing prizes including brand new Kia Rio cars, power generators, refrigerators and television sets. According to Globacom, lucky subscribers who take part in the End of Year promo, which will run from October 2022 to January 2023, will be eligible to win fantastic life-changing prizes while winners of the grand prize of 20 units of 3-bedroom houses will be drawn among subscribers who make data subscription(s) of at least N20, 000 during the promo period.

 

