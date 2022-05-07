Metro & Crime

Winning against EFCC, proof that Nigerian justice system can work – Blord

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Chairman of one of Nigeria’s Bitcoin trading giants, Blord Group, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as ‘Blord’, is excited after he won the law suit instituted against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) after they impounded his cars and properties after he was wrongfully arrested for internet fraud on August 31, 2020.

In his post on social media, the young CEO said that his triumph has renewed his hope in the Nigerian justice system.

In what appears to be a landmark win for cryptocurrency vendors in their recurring tussle with EFCC, the Enugu High Court in the first week of May ruled in favour of Blord.

Posting his legal triumph on Instagram, Blord declared: “I finally defeated and deflated @officialefcc in Federal High Court. My cars and properties (have) been released to me. Never believed at my age I will be fighting the Federal Government but I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system works.”

Not many believed that any good would come out of a legal tussle with EFCC back in 2021 when the bitcoin trader decided to take the anti-graft agency to court. But after 15 months, he came out of the courtroom victorious and announced the triumph on his Instagram page on May 7, 2022.

The good news triggered reactions from his over 1.5 million Instagram followers with his garnering over 70, 000 views in six hours and his page flooded with words of congratulations.

Reacting to his post, Blord’s wife, Francisca Linus, who posted via the handle @mrs_blord further said: “Let it be known that any act of defamation on his name will not be tolerated. the justice system still works don’t be subdued by intimidation. know your right and fight for it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA’ll use Immigration database to track drug barons – Marwa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), yesterday has said it will make use of the Nigeria Immigration Service’s huge database to track drug barons and traffickers anywhere in the world.   Chairman/Chief Executive of the lead anti-drug law enforcement agency, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the […]
Metro & Crime

Blasphemy: Kano court sentences singer to death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano A Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey has sentenced a 22-year-old man to death by hanging for blaspheming against Prophet Muhammad (pbuh). Our Correspondent reports that Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani gave the verdict on Monday after finding Yahaya Aminu Sharif guilty as charged. Sharif, a resident of Sharifai […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged electoral offence: More witnesses to testify against UNIUYO Lecturer

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo More witnesses are to be presented before an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo, to give evidence in the ongoing case of alleged electoral fraud involving Professor Ignatius Uduk of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO). This followed the conclusion of cross examination of the first Prosecution Witness (PW1), the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica