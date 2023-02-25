Winning Miss Oodua, sign of better things to come – Opeyemi Olaotomo

The Miss Oodua Beauty Competition took place recently and

the winner, Opeyemi Olaotomo, spoke to Saturday Telegraph’s

ADEKUNLE SALAMI about the plans she has for her reign among

other issues. Excerpts

How did you feel winning the Miss Oodua 2023 pageant? The feeling was great. I cannot explain it all because I honestly did not see it coming. I was praying to at least come second or third and be among the best but somehow God had other plans as I emerged the number one. I felt like jumping up to kiss the stars at the time. It was not an easy journey for all of us. The competition was very keen and I feel proud to place first in an event involving about six states in the South West region of the country. I am very happy and believe it is the will of God for me to achieve this. It’s like a dream and I give all the glory to God. Tell us how it all started in the contest. How many participants and how many states? Participants came from all the Oodua states- Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti and Lagos. We were in camp together and the organisers took us through the routine of the contest for about four days before the D-Day in Ile-Ife. It was fun and also stressful but as I said earlier, I did no see myself winning but somehow I won and I believe it was just fate that my time has come. Which state did you represent? I represented Ondo State and competed as Miss Akure. My story about pageantry is interesting because I have strong passion for it. I was first runner up at the Face of Rolemodel Nigeria in 2021. It was great but I knew it was just the beginning for me. No doubt, winning Miss Oodua is a sign of better things to come. Who are the organisers of the event? The Olokun Festival Foundation headed by Aare Gani Adams is the host of the competition and it took place in Ile Ife. The OFF is very organised and they encourage us to get better with every event. We have officers that train us in every aspect of pageantry before every competition. They also advise us about various aspects of our lives. Aare Gani Adams is like a father to all of us. Through the OFF, Aare tries to assist the contestants, and even queen mothers in various ways to sort logistics during the competition and even after. What were the prizes you won? I do not like to talk about material things. I am grateful I won the Miss Oodua competition and the cash prize I won is attractive enough for me coupled with other add-ons but let’s not talk about prizes, I am excited I won, glory to God. I believe this is a stepping stone to other things in my life. How do you intend to spend your reign as Queen Oodua? I have great plans because I am working with my manager to touch the lives of the less privileged in Oodua states. I pray to get sponsors and endorsements to enable me to achieve my set objectives. I plan to visit motherless homes and I also have plans to go round some schools in Oodua states and encourage girls to take education seriously because of the future which is critical. I have loads of activities line up and after the general elections, I will start actualising them one by one.

Tell us your pageantry story. When did it all begin? I started with the Role Model Foundation Culture, Akure, and I was second in their 2021 contest. It was a good experience and so the Oodua crown is a step higher. I am always focused in everything I do and that has been helping me also in competitions like the Miss Oodua contest. I pray I go higher in Jesus name. Are your parents in support of this? Of course yes. My mum especially has trust in me that whatever I do, I do with integrity and hard work. My parents are also aware of the passion I have for fashion. For example, I am also a fashion designer and it will interest you to know that I make my own dresses including some of those I wear to compete for pageantry events or any other event. People believe beauty Queens must sleep around to win votes. How true is this? It is simply the figment of people’s imagination in my view. Many queens are on parade with just few judges and so how many queens will they sleep with when there will be just one winner at the end of the day? I have never been approached for such and so far I do not believe it happens. There are many things the judges look at to evaluate us. Some contestants get jittery and this affects ratings and some are always confident which is positive for the ratings. It is untrue that you must sleep with judges to win. Those who evaluated us for the Miss Oodua event were not known to me, I never saw them before, during and after the event. I won and so be it. I feel bad people think this way because this could discourage some beautiful prospective queens out there from coming out to feature in competitions. It is just the creation of our society. How did your friends, family, and those around you receive the news of your victory at the event? It was overwhelming. My telephone was ringing almost every minute because a very close friend at the event posted it after I won and so when I picked up my phone after, it was full of congratulatory messages while I had to answer calls almost all night. The next morning I woke up 11.30am. My friends and family members were really happy and proud of me because at a time I was not too keen on the competition but they encouraged me not to give up.

