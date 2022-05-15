Winning more paramount to PDP than zoning, says Atiku’s Aide

Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi is the Director, Support Group and Event for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Campaign Organization. He has been with Atiku since 2007 and has held different positions in his campaign organization. In this interview with some journalists, including JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM, Fabiyi spoke about the chances of his principal, president of southern extraction, zoning and sundry issues

Is your principal not concerned about this view by some people that the PDP should zone its ticket to the South?

Well, as you know, Atiku is a nationalist and he believes that Nigeria should be one, no matter what happens. For those of us who are around Atiku Abubakar, we share the view because he equally believes that these agitations exist because of injustices that were done to zones of the country.

He recognizes that fact but politics has a way of reshaping things; the PDP has zoning and as far as it is concerned, zoning as enshrined in its constitution as a working document is very clear. When it goes to the South, when they finish, it comes to the North. But when you look at the situation in PDP right now, it is still the turn of the North to produce the next president.

PDP cannot continue to dance to the tune of the APC. All those governors that were talking about zoning were only talking for themselves. When we went to the South-East, we asked them a very fundamental question whether they were sure those governors who were asking for zoning to the South were having them in mind. We have seen what has played out, most of the governors that were saying power must come to the South were only saying it for themselves and not for the South-East. If not, why are they going about campaigning?

All of them should have said ‘let it go to the South-East,’ why are they not doing that? Atiku believes that yes injustices have been done to some sections of this country and he believes he is the unifier who will bring everybody together under the circumstance and that is what we need. If you are asked today between zoning and stability, which one will you want?

I am sure you will go for stability. If I am asked, I want the country to be stable; I want it to be unified. And in any case, what is PDP sharing when you are not in government? Nothing! The burden is on the ruling party to do that, not on the opposition that is yet to win the election.

So the overriding influence of this is that PDP must win and some of us believe that Atiku remains that person that can win election for the PDP.

In 2015, your principal decamped from the PDP to the APC to contest. Part of his reasons was that power should be zoned to the North at that time, so at that time zoning was expedient. What has changed now?

It is not a matter of being expedient but what the constitution of the party says. Was it right at that time for former President Goodluck Jonathan to have breached the constitution of the PDP?

That is the question. It is there in the public because if President Jonathan had not contested, if he had listened to wise counsel at that time, that is why we are where we are in PDP. So it is still in furtherance of following the position of the party on that that is my take on it.

So when you talk of fairness and equity if the governors who were clamouring for the zoning to the South were not doing that for the South-East. Now if eventually it happens that the party decides to zone it to the South-East, what will be the position of your principal?

First and foremost, Atiku is a democrat. Nobody can take that away from him. He believes in the principles of democracy and rule of law. So as far as I know, there is no fear whether Atiku fails or not; even the fairness we are talking about is what Atiku is fighting for when you go to the constitution of the PDP.

In 2017, the Ekweremadu committee said let’s zone the presidency to the North and if you take from 2017 till now that means that the northern still has four years going by the recommendations of that committee.

The PDP has 17 presidential aspirants and some are from the South and others from the North; I heard that there was a time the northern aspirants did a kind of micro zoning and the outcome didn’t favour Atiku but some other persons, what are then his chances?

Atiku’s chances have always been bright and I say that with every sense of modesty. Before today we used to believe that Buhari was always the best and will always do the best for Nigeria, but we have seen what has happened. Today, Atiku’s chances keep growing on a daily basis.

Now the issue of the consensus you talked about is a charade and everybody has seen it, even those who promoted that have said the process was nothing to write home about. Even the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has come out to say the promoter of that was just talking from his personal opinion, so as far as we are concerned it was a charade and it only showed the desperation of those who were behind it and the other candidates involved, as far as I know, it was the height of desperation.

Even the one that was done in 2017, we saw how it was done. It is the party that will bring the aspirants together and say ‘guys let’s do this’. It was just desperation. Some people just wanted the thing to be brought to their doorstep; they are very lazy! My fear is the PDP and its seeming laziness because right now this is not what we are supposed to be talking about. What we should be talking about in the PDP is how to win elections.

I want to know if there is any aspirant your principal is afraid of both in PDP and in APC?

Secondly, is there any aspirant your principal can consider that if he gets to power, he can also do better for the country? One thing you must first accept is that everybody that has come up especially in my party the PDP they are eminently qualified but let me tell you that even in a beer parlour, there is seniority. You can’t compare someone drinking beer of N400 and one drinking Champagne.

Even shoes have sizes. Where Nigeria is today requires somebody who has the capacity to help PDP win an election, secondly, somebody who can turn around this country, who understands the dynamics, who has the experience, who can unify this country because our major challenge is the unity of this country. When Atiku declared, he talked about five things: unity, security, economy, education and devolution of powers.

These are germane questions that are begging for answers today and Atiku as a unifier fits into the bill of what Nigeria needs at the moment. We can’t miss it.

As an aspirant on your party’s platform, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State recently said that he is the candidate of the party; that he is going to win the primaries and that he is the only one in the PDP that can wrestle power from the APC. Where does that leave your principal?

You see, talk sometimes is very cheap. I recognize the fact that Governor Wike is aspiring to fulfill his constitutional rights as a Nigerian, but what I can say is perhaps he is good for Rivers State, but he is not yet ripe to be a Nigerian President.

Why do you say that?

Leading Nigeria requires somebody who truly understands Nigeria. Nigeria is not Riv ers State, we have to be straight about that. Let us not mince words about it. He is good for Rivers, he has built bridges for them, he is trying, but he is not ripe for Nigeria.

There is this belief in the North that Muhammadu Buhari has a 12-million vote bank and that whoever he anoints will defeat anybody including Atiku even in the North. Do you think that your principal can withstand the Buhari movement?

That is not true. First and foremost, let me tell you that Atiku was part of the last election. We know what happened. PDP won that election through Atiku, but let’s leave that. In 2025, they told us that Buhari had 12 million votes in his pocket, how many votes does Atiku have today in his pocket?

Over 12.8 million votes. Buhari is not going to be on the ballot in 2023, he just wants to go back to Daura to go and rest. He has done a lot of damage to this country and should just go and he has agreed to go back to Daura and whoever that is coming really has work to do.

Is it true that Buhari and Atiku have been holding secret meetings?

I am not aware of any meeting but one thing I know is that Atiku wants a better Nigeria and if Buhari invites him to a meeting that has to do for the betterment of Nigeria, as a former Vice President, he has relationships with all the former presidents.

How many states can you convincingly say are today in support of your principal?

The entire Nigeria is his constituency and there is no state where he is not popular. In the last election, even in the places where they wrote results, they voted for him.

This primary election is delegate based, it is specific. They know what they want. They told us to forget about somebody bragging and talking about money. What is going to decide this election is not money.

Those who had money have never become Nigerian President. If it was about money, Atiku would have been president a long time ago and I can tell you in history; Shehu Shagari had no money and he became president, Olusegun Obasanjo was brought from prison, how much was Yar’Adua’s worth? Buhari told us he borrowed N27 million to buy form.

Those who had money have never been Nigerian presidents. So those who believe they can dole out dollars are just wasting their time because it is not going to work this time around.

But Atiku is said to be one of the money bags! When you say those who have money don’t win the presidency, does that not include him?

That is what I said that if it was about money, he would have been president long ago. I am very clear of what I am saying and I gave examples of those who became president that it’s people that rallied round them. Yes my principal has money, he has the war chest, but that is not his main trump card. His relationship with the people, the way people are seeing him now is his joker.

Atiku is prepared, he has the experience, he has the capacity, and he has come with policies and choices that will lift Nigeria from where APC has taken us. That is what will define this thing and not money; they will collect your money and still not vote for you, go and write it down today.

