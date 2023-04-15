Winning Oscar nomination, my biggest dream in filmmaking –Jerry Isichei

Jerry Isichei’s name may not sound popular but his works as a filmmaker of three decades qualify him as a veteran in Nollywood. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the movie Producer and Director, who has spent all his life and career behind the camera for hit movies and series, speaks about his journey in the industry, how dealing with movie marketers back in the days was a menace, the difference between Cinema and ‘Made-For-TV’ movies, among other issues

How did you venture into the world of Filmmaking?

My journey to becoming a filmmaker started as an actor. I was an actor but not for too long on screen. I am a trained stage actor even when we were in the university. Eventhough, I was not studying Theater Arts, I was very much involved in the theatre. So much so that my coursemates used to make fun of me that I spent more time in the theatre and the auditorium, than I spend with them in class at my actual course of study.

What course were you studying back then?

I read ‘English Language’ in my first degree at the University of Lagos in 1990, but then in UNILAG, there was no Creative Arts Department. So, even in the Department of English Language, we had some Theater courses. Like in my year one, we did something they called ‘Theater Workshop’, where you are supposed to pick a play and act.

Before the university, did you have a flair for acting?

Before I went to the university, I was already acting on stage. So, by the time we were in year one, when we did that course called Theater Workshop, I acted a lead role in the play we choose ‘Wedlock of the Gods’ by Zulu Sofola.

From Stage to screen; how did you navigate yourself to acting in movies?

I acted in a couple of movies. My first work on screen as an actor was a series back then that was running on AIT. The title of the program was ‘Tides’. Also, I wrote scripts when I was serving in NYSC. I wrote my first movie script back then. That was because I just found out that I had so much time on my hand. We were no longer in school, and I was serving in a school somewhere in Ikorodu, Lagos State Model College Igbokuta. So after the lectures for the day, I had so much time on my hand, and we were living on the school premises. I only had a few fellow corps members to relate with and of course, you can’t go and talk with the students. It was an enclosed remote community with not much to do really, and there was no internet there to distract me neither was there any phone within my reach. It was a very remote village. So writing scripts became my hobby and my companion.

So, at what point did you become a movie producer?

It all started with the script I wrote while serving. When I gave it to people to read, they felt it was very good. So, I just started putting money together. While serving, I taught English and Literature-in-English, and in that school, they had extra lessons for the students and they paid teachers extra for it, especially if you are teaching English Language or Mathematics; they paid more for the extra lessons. So, by the time I had finished service, I was shocked at the extra amount of money I was able to realize. Luckily for us corp members, they were also giving us food because it was a boarding school. All you needed to do was to pick a student who would be going to the kitchen to get your food. So, all through that time, the money I made was intact, both the one the government was paying or the one we were paid by TESCOM, which is the Teaching Service Commission plus the one we were getting from the school. We were not spending much of it and I am not an extravagant person. So, by the time we finished service, I was shocked at the amount of money I had in the bank. I also raised money from family and friends and then produced my first movie.

Did you try acting again after producing your first movie?

After having produced my first movie, you know back then, when Nollywood was just starting, unless you are a star you would still have to go for auditions before you get a role. But now, I had my audition to produce my first movie and before then, I wasn’t a star. Having produced, when I go for auditions, other people would say ‘producer, you want to be struggling roles with us?’. Somehow, that limited my acting career because I had produced my movie, and people began to see me as a producer and it became difficult to secure a role, except if a friend of mine that wants me to feature in his/her work. That was how I just moved into production. So, I didn’t spend so much time as a screen actor. Although, these days, I still act once in a while, especially when I have a role I think I am suited for and if an actor I engage doesn’t show up and he is late, I’ll get i n t o c o s – tume a n d play t h e role.

How old were you then when you produced your first movie and how many years have you been in movie production?

I probably was in my mid-twenties. I have been producing since 1998.

What has been your experience for the past 25 years of Filmmaking. Was it what you expected?

Well, it has its ups and downs. I started with movies and later I moved into series. The second movie I produced, you know then when you produce, you take the work to marketers to help you market the movie, and some of these marketers were quite dishonest. A producer would hardly get his money, and if you eventually get the money, it comes in piecemeal, which would not even be enough to even go back and produce another one. So, I had a running battle with the person who marketed my second movie, and within that time, I had also written a two-part movie, and then the series was just picking up. Instead of going on to produce that twopart movie as per shooting it as a movie, I now turned it into a series which is my first series ‘Footprints’.

Let’s talk about ‘Footprints’. Was it any different from your previous work?

It was quite popular then. I shot it and we had about 14 episodes and because we were short in getting sponsorship, they kept telling us to get it on TV, so they can do Spot booking. So, eventually, we got it on a network of stations but by then, we had run 10 episodes out of the 14 before we got our first advert. But after then, it picked up and when it became very popular, selling it became easier. From then on, we were shooting more and more episodes, even till date. Although, we have rested for a while because of the way the series was lucrative then, it is no longer as lucrative as it used to be. So, we rested it a kind-of, but before then we have been able to shoot like 7 seasons of Footprints, with over 200 episodes.

What is your most recent movie or series?

The most recent series which we are running now is ‘Meltdown’. They are on TV stations outside Lagos. It is on RSTV Port Harcourt, ABS Onitsha, ITV Benin, and BCOS Ibadan, but for movies, we have a YouTube Channel, and we do movies and get a commission from other people, especially African Movie Channel, AMC, to produce movies for them. Those are not ours. We are commissioned to do them. So, when we shoot, we give it to them. But the latest of our movies are ‘Tinted’ and then ‘Love is a Three Star’, all these you can find on our YouTube Channel Dache’s Tv.

You mentioned that you have been contracted to produce movies for AMC. What are some of the movies you have done with them?

We have done quite several works for AMC, like ‘Free Man’, ‘Get Over It’, ‘Dear Father’, ‘Knots that Bind’, and ‘Her Flatmate’. We have done over 10 movies with AMC.

Now, we are in the age of Cinema in filmmaking. Doesn’t it affect the marketing chain of the industry and the marketers?

I don’t know of any of my colleagues, who are still dealing with the marketers. Let’s first of all draw a line between two types of movies. We have Cinema movies, as we say in Nigeria, and then you have the ‘Made-for- Tv’ movies- the latter are strictly movies that from the onset you do not intend to go to the cinema with.

Can you elaborate on the difference between Cinema movies and Made-For-Tv movies?

The difference is that those ‘Made-for-Tv’ are usually small budgets movies where even from the scripting you are conscious of cost and while telling the story, you reduce the number of locations you would use, not too many exteriors. Anything that would make you spend an extra cost, it has been reduced from the scripting. Most of the movies you see on the African Magic showcase are made-for-Tv movies. Although from time to time, you could see a movie that has gone to the cinema there, however, largely those are made for Tv movies.

Is there a reason you didn’t venture into Cinema movies?

When we talk about cinema movies, most producers use their personal monies to produce them, hence, we are also careful. We, producers, are not just creative. We are also business people. Before I will do a cinema movie for instance, I will critically do my feasibility studies to know if I put this amount of money into this movie. If I am going to make back my money. I will be very meticulous about that. As I mentioned about made-for-Tv movies, they are basically small-budget movies. Conversely, the movies that you take to the cinema are big-budget movies, which means that you do not spare cost; you really go all out. Where as a ‘made for TV’ movie may cost you below N5 million, cinema movies can cost about N50 million depending on the script. And then, if you know the economics of cinema, by that I mean the relationship in terms of revenue between the distributor, who is the cinemas’ owners and the producer, if you understand the economics of things there, you are also circumspect on how to spend that kind of money. For instance, it may be between 30 to 40 per cent for the producer while the distributors take 60 per cent of the revenue after tax. So, you see that the producer isn’t getting all his money. It is very important to note that the producer does a lot of job. They are the ones that will spend the money on the production; they will also do the publicity, and it means that for the producer to really make money from the movie, he needs to ask how much will my movie gross for me to make up to the money, I invested into the movie. So, it is a very risky business. That is why it is called ShowBizz. There is a show part of it and there is a business part of it. But at times as creatives, there is this joy you get when you see something you created on screen or the big screens like the cinemas. There is this joy it gives but beyond that is the business part of it. But the problem with creatives is that most times, we are not able to balance both the show and business, and if you are not able to balance both you would run into trouble.

Is movie production the only career you have ever done in your life?

I have only done this all my life. And it is this balance between show and business that gives you the longevity.

In your opinion, how has Nigeria faired in the kind of movies we do now?

I think we have taken not just one leap but we have been moving from strength to strength in terms of our work. That is why most people see the need for training and retraining to generally improve their knowledge of filmmaking and then the fact that our works is being shown and watched everywhere in the world. Somehow, you are also forced to up your game to be able to meet the global audience. All our works have been on platforms outside Nigeria, like the initial time when they request your work, you will discover that the story is interesting but they will come back to you with complaints about sounds, technicals, and other things beyond the story. So much complains brings us to the drawing board into doing a lot of corrections, because that is where you can get serious movie from outside Nigeria and you don’t want to miss such opportunity. Now, if you scale through that, the next time you are going to produce, you will be producing with the global market in mind. And that has now made us improve on our work and with people like these new global platforms coming into the Nigerian market. For example, Amazon Prime and Netflix. If you also want to be a player with them you would have to meet that global standard.

Has there been any time in your career that you have regretted coming into the movie industry?

There has never been a time I regretted coming into the movie industry but there are times, especially the initial times when marketers were dealing with me. That feeling of frustration when you pull resources together and when you have been able to produced and release it, and you know that the movie is all over the place but when you get to the marketer, he will tell you that the movie is not selling. Yet, it is all over the place. You know what they use to do? The marketer himself, whom you have the contract to market your movie would be the pirate. Because you usually would agree with them at the initial time about the number of copies that would be released. For example, they will tell you to release 10,000 copies of your movies. They will call you back that 10,000 is too much that lets start with 5,000, unknown to the movie producer that they have already made 10,000 copies. To the producer, your money expected is from the 5,000 you later agreed while they are enjoying the other 5000 you have no idea about. So, they would pirate the movie and tell you that the movie is not selling, which could be discouraging but for someone who has the passion, that is why I diverted into series production. With the emergence of series, the story is a lot different. It ended the menace of marketers because its not a one-off movie. Series best sells on TV. Even years after, We could get demands for long-library content from new platforms. That’s the longevity of the series.

As a producer and a scriptwriter are you also a movie director?

For a very long time, I direct all my work. Although I did not start up as a director, I now direct. It is something you learn while on the job.

Most filmmakers aspire to work with Hollywood in the future. What are your biggest dreams as a filmmaker?

To win an Oscar.

So far, which big movie star have you worked with or are you working on?

I have worked with a lot of the big names in the film industry but among this newer generation, there is Uche Montana, Remi Kunle, and Kiki Omeili, and quite a number of them. And then the older generation we have people like Hilda Dokubo, Bimbo Manuel, Akin Lewis, Tina Mba, Ngozi Nwosu, Kunle Coker, and Segun Arinze.

If you are to compare the new generation actors and veteran actors, which are easy to work with?

I think it will be difficult to compare. Normally, most of the veterans were trained on stage and they would understand the seriousness of the industry and they know that it is work. But initially, when you work with this new generation, you would have a few issues. You can also have issues with the older generations too but in my course of recent works, you also see that these new generations are largely focused and serious-minded, despite their very busy schedule because they have many projects lined up. There was a time we used to have the issue that some actors after being contracted would shoot only a few scenes and disappear. But there is no longer much of that displayed of such truancy, whether old school or new school.

Most producers and directors are not seen as celebrities, but they are the ones that make these celebrities we see on the screen. Have you ever wished you were as popular as the people you are pushing out there in the movies?

No. In fact, I like it this way. As a person, I am not so outgoing even though I am in the movie world. I cherish my privacy and my family life. In fact, at most industry events, you probably would not find me there. So, as a person, because I am not so outgoing, it does not affect me. I want to remain behind the camera, and I want to practice my craft. There was a movie of mine I watched very recently. They were showing it on African Magic, but nobody knew I was the producer. I was able to watch with the people there and observe their reactions and comments and the experience I had was humbling.

Has any of your work been nominated for AMVCA Awards?

Yes, my works has gotten nominations at AMVCA and AMAA awards, but we were not lucky yet to have won them.