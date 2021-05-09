Business

Winpart by CFAO launches spare parts e-commerce website

Winpart, a division of CFAO Motors and Nigeria’s fast-growing distributor in original vehicle maintenance spare parts, has launched an e-commerce website as part of its commitment to solve the fake parts dilemma faced by vehicle owners, and to deepen access to quality spare parts, at affordable prices, in the country.

 

Winpart is the new Independent Aftermarket (IAM) automotive spare parts wholesaler, distributing topquality certified spare parts, sourced directly from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) such as, Aisin, Bosch, Coopers Fiaam, Cworks, Denso, Dunlop, Kavo, Philips, Riken Tyres, Valeo. With its last-mile partner, Kwik, consumer purchases can be delivered within 2-hours in designated routes.

 

Winpart offers maintenance parts for all vehicle brands and models and helps source scarce parts that are currently not in stock within an agreed time. Winpart has a well-established delivery system. Commenting on the development, the General Manager,

 

Winpart, Olivier Buisson said; “As part of the CFAO family, we are known for quality, reliability, and providing convenience to our customers. With our spare parts, you can be sure of a first-time fit.

 

This will help save cost, eliminate time wastage and unused labour, especially among companies who are keen on improving their business processes and delivery time.” He further added:

 

“To crown it all, you can now place orders from the comfort of your homes and offices by visiting www.winpart.com. ng ”.

 

Winpart has a wide range of maintenance parts which include car batteries, brake pads, tyres, air filters, cabin air filters, oil filters, bulbs, plugs, radiator cap, and lubricants for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and trucks.

 

Its partners have decades of experience developing the world’s leading Original Equipment (OE) parts for automakers and their brands Nissan Navara are built on delivering value

