Winter: Global price slash hits Nigerian gas export

Nigeria may earn less from export this winter over the sharp fall in price of gas as six vessels depart Onne Port last week with 334,641 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Europe. Natural gas accounts for 14per cent of Nigeria’s exports with a value of $10 billion.

Findings revealed that the global natural gas prices had fallen by over 50 per cent in early January, 2023 because of the huge storage, mild winter and the reduced industrial consumption in Europe, leading to low demand early in the year. It was gathered that more than 41 liquefied natural gas terminals in Portugal, Spain, France and other countries had been stored up 80 per cent to avert shortage this winter.

 

The product, according to Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data, were conveyed by six vessels, namely LNG Ogun, 66,178tonnes; LNG Kano, 65,338tonnes; LNG Cross River, 62,947tonnes; MARAN Gas Hydra, 67,989tonnes; LNG Oyo, 61,028tonnes and LNG Port Harcourt, 67,814tonnes. Last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) explained in the third quarter that the country ferried out liquefied natural gas valued at N757.36billion, saying that the fuel accounted for 12.8 per cent of the total exports.

 

Also, it noted that N749.6 billion were exported by Nigeria in the first three months of 2022. The bureau revealed that the country’s gas export earnings in the quarter appreciated by 15.9 per cent and 46.2 per cent when compared to the N646.9 billion and N512.7 billion earned from the export of the same commodities in the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2021, respectively. Giving a breakdown of gas exports, NBS noted that in the first quarter of 2022, the country earned N655.9 billion and N93.7 billion from the export of natural gas and other petroleum gases, respectively.

 

It noted that natural gas was the second most exported commodity in the first quarter of 2022, accounting for 9.2 per cent of Nigeria’s total export in the period; while other petroleum gases ranked as the fourth most exported commodity, accounting for 1.3 per cent of Nigeria’s total export.

 

Worried by the dwindling price of fuel in Europe, Senior Analyst at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Oluwatomi Mayowa, said that many European countries had filled their storage with gas for the winter.

 

Oluwatomi, who appeared on a Channels Television programme, explained that the low demand for natural gas would lead to a decline in Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings as projected by the government. Recall that the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, had said in 2022 that Nigeria would be able to send more Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe this winter.

It would be recalled that six vessels left the country last month with Grace Dahlia leading with 78,942tonnes; LNG Imo, 63,438tonnes; LNG Cross River, 62,755tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 63,000tonnes; LNG River Niger, 61,969tonnes and LNG Oyo, 64, 904tonnes.

 

In September, eight vessels left the country to Europe with 592,753 tonnes of liquefied natural gas. The NPA’s shipping data indicated that LNG River Orashi departed the port with 63,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 36,985tonnes and LNG Adamawa, 63,000tonnes. Others were LNG Finima II, 77,000tonnes; Flex Rainbow, 63,159 tonnes; Gaslog Glasgow, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Ogun, 63,368tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,241tonnes and Maran Gas Roxana, 80,000 tonnes.

 

Also in July, six vessels with 401,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas were exported from Onne Port. LNG River Orashi with 66,000 tonnes and Isle of Grain Pearl, 66,000 tonnes sailed to Britain in the period.

Other vessels that left the port in the period were LNG Enugu with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Lagos, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes; River Nigeria, 63,000 tonnes and LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes.

Also, Gaslog Genoa left the port with 55,090 tonnes; Al Mayeda, 92, 524 tonnes; Al Gharrafa, 74,867 tonnes; Umm Al Amad, 72,748 tonnes; Al Aamriya, 72,748 tonnes; Al Zubarah, 48,027 tonnes; Gaslog Westminster, 55,090 tonnes; Gate Flex Endeavour, 61,094 tonnes; Stena Crystal Sky, 61,094 tonnes and Golar Celsius, 56,503 tonnes to Europe.

 

