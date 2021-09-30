Sports

Winter Olympics Adeagbo, others set for Beijing 2022 qualification races

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s first female Skeleton Winter Olympian, Simidele Adeagbo and 10 other athletes have been named in Nigeria’s Bobsled and Skeleton national team to participate in races to qualify for the Winter 2022 Olympics, in Beijing, China. Adeagbo, who has already competed in some races, is the only athlete returning for the qualification races from the contingent that debuted for Nigeria at the last Winter Games, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

All 10 athletes (six male and four females) were selected from the Winter Olympic Trials held at the National Stadium, Lagos. Six athletes introduced to the famous Pyeongchang ice tracks earlier in the year maximized the experience to make the national team, whilefourothers, withoutexperienceonicealsomadetheteam.

The trials equally turned out to be the second major event of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria after the maiden tryout, in September 2019, to introduce the sport. Ugochukwu Dickson, Mbakwe Chinonso and reserve athlete Subair Yaya (Bobsled Brakeman), Yusuf Hammed (Bobsled Driver), Otukoya Kehinde and Akinbo Emmanuel (Skeleton), were selected for the men’s team. The quartet of Alawode Sekinat Abiola, Kika Iyabo (Bobsled Brakeman), Perpetual Nwanna (Driver) and Lawal Folawiyo Khadijat (Skeleton) as well as Adeagbo make up the women’s team.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea reached the FA Cup final with a narrow victory that ended Manchester City’s hopes of a historic quadruple. Hakim Ziyech turned home Timo Werner’s pass early in the second half to settle a cagey affair at Wembley, reports the BBC. The Morocco winger had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ben […]
Sports

Gunmen abduct Adamawa Utd driver, demand N50m ransom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Rob players, officials   The Adamawa State government has confirmed the attack on Adamawa United football team by suspected kidnappers along the Benin – Lagos federal highway.   Alhaji Aliyu Jada, Permanent Secretary, the state’s Ministry of Youths and Sports confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, in Yola. Jada […]
Sports

2020 Paralympic Games: Dare urges Team Nigeria to excel in Tokyo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has urged Team Nigeria to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo to excel and make the country proud while expressing confidence on the team’s ability to shine as the Games got underway yesterday.   “Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica