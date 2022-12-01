News

WISCAR Unveils 2022 Annual Leadership, Mentoring Conference

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a leading not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation focused on women empowerment and strategic mentoring for professional women has unveiled the agenda for the 12th edition of its Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. The 2022 WISCAR conference themed “For the Nation; The Power of Inclusion” is scheduled to be held on December 10 at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Annual Conference will feature renowned speakers, policymakers, and thought leaders whose discussions will serve to further the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the next generation of professional women for leadership. The event which spotlights recommendations for sustainable national development will create an avenue for attendees to engage in open dialogue and networking. As usual the conference will be kick-started with the organisation’s flagship 1km mentoring walk on Saturday, December 3rd at the scenic Eko Atlantic City.

 

Our Reporters

