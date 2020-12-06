Wisdom for economic development

This message is both spiritual and physical. Let me start by asking you to open to Deuteronomy 8:18 ” but thou shalt remember the lord thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth, that he may establish his covenant which he aware unto thy fathers, as it is this day”.

Take note, he gives you power to get wealth not wealth to get power. So you can see that the God factor does not replace the man factor, be it an individual corporation or nation.

For example considering what must Nigeria do to come out of recession or scarcity. Note that appreciation and depreciation of currency is not related to race or color or who is the president; be it Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba.

It is basically about production of goods and services and the demand of your products in the world market, so also you as a child of God. You must be productive not just in prayers or spiritual growth but also in physical living. If you produce almost nothing, you can and will never meet up, to serious financial obligation. I remember in Nigeria several years back, there were several professionals and industries. But now, just imagine over 500 industries have probably died within 30 years. This of course will lead to depreciation of her currency. Don’t use China as an example of depreciating currencies and strong economy, China produces and may attract more export with that strategy. Management is another key wisdom principle that must not be ignored. Examine critically the story of the talents, the master said to the servant with one talent, “should you not have put my money in bank so it can at least appreciate a little” in order words you could and should have managed my money to generate profit. Take for example our nation where we favour importation over local production. By this technically, what it means is it creates employment for another country while sacking our own citizens. Truthfulness and equity are divine providence in wealth creation Job 22:21-24 “acquaint now thyself with him, and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee, Receive I pray thee, the law from his mouth, and lay up his words in thine heart. If thou return to the almighty, thou shalt be built up, thous shall put away iniquity far from thy Tabernacles.

Then shalt thou lay up gold as dust and the gold of ophir as the stones of brooks.” If you are not straight forward you may not go far financially and as a nation, we may not excell.

Imagine a country that deliberately operate banking system that gives loans to importers at the expense of local industries such a nation is doomed already. Giving loans to senators and representatives and not industrialists, is a receipt for disaster.

You cannot cut corners as a business man or woman and be able to go far, likewise a nation that spend more on few privileged politicians at the cost of the populace who are unemployed should not talk about money depreciation. A country that keeps paying NNPC staff N10 billion as salaries every month when a single drop of petrol was not processed.

Avoid limitation: What is a limitation? It is something which prevents you from reaching your full potential or goal. It is a barrier that says you cannot go beyond here.

A typical example was Gideon, a man called by God to be a mighty man of valor, a great warrior, a great leader, a great deliverer to Israel, yet he was living as a common peasant farmer. limitations can change your life and reduce it to nothing. If you must excel Economically, YOU MUST RESIST the danger of self limitations.

