Wisdom for greater accomplishments (1)

TEXT: Proverbs 4:7; James 1:5-8 Proverbs 4:7. “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all the getting get understanding”. James 1:5. “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth toallmenliberally, andupbraideth not; and it shall be given him”.

Anyone with power, strength, authority and resources but without wisdom will achieve little or no results which eventually will lead to failure in the long run. Intelligence is a powerful tool in the hands of those that possesess it but as powerful as it is without wisdom it is nothing else but stupidity. Intelligence could be accessed through acquisitions of skills, knowledge or information while wisdom is the right application of the acquired skills, knowledge or information.

It is of no benefit or useful if you acquired skills, knowledge or information but it is not used at all or it is not used in the right direction. Wisdom will help you to channel your acquired skills, knowledge as well as information in the right direction. Intelligent person with wisdom will achieve better. Having both will make you a better achiever.

This message mainly focuses on wisdom. Wisdom is the major asset that one can ever aspire to have in life in order to have GREATER ACCOMPLISHMENTS. You need wisdom to turn your lack to abundance. You need wisdom to multiply that small seed in your hands to become many. You need wisdom to turn your poverty to wealth. You are not poor but you are poor because of your lack of wisdom. If you have wisdom you will not spend the money given to you lavishly but you will have manage it well.

It takes wisdom to multiply your money. You need wisdom to manage your resources. You need wisdom to manage all the things you have. Your husband is not the problem but you lack wisdom to manage him. It will not be too late for you before you realized it. Your wife is not as bad as you think but you lack wisdom to explore the best in her. It will not be too late before you realized this. You as a leader, you need wisdom to manage your followers.

As a Pastor, you need wisdom to manage your members. As a member you need wisdom to deal with your Pastor so that you will not be too familiar with him. As an employer of labour, you need wisdom to manage the members of your staff.

A nation can be blessed with natural and mineral resources but if the leaders of such a nation lack wisdom to harness or manage all the resources of that nation, such a nation will in a mess, an uproar, jeopardy and in an unsettled circumstances. Concurrently, the Citizens of such a nation will be traumatized.

