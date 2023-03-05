Faith

Wisdom for greater accomplishments (3)

TEXT: Proverbs 4:7; James 1:5-7; Proverbs 10:24; Proverbs 9:10 Proverbs 9:10. “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding”. Proverbs 4:7. “Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding”. James 1:5. “If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him”. Proverbs 10:24. “The fear of the wicked, it shall come upon him: but the desire of the righteous shall be granted”. We have been able to discuss the meaning of wisdom. We also looked at some of the benefits of wisdom in the previous lectures. This lecture deals with how to have access to wisdom. It is a good thing to know what to do in order to get good results. There are certain things to do in order to have access to wisdom.

The Fear of the Lord is the beginning of Wisdom. The first and the authentic way to have access to wisdom is to fear the Lord. You need to fear the Lord and hate evil. When you fear the Lord, you will keep his Commandments. When you fear the Lord, you will become the favorite of God. When you become the favourite of God He will give you wisdom to accomplish greater things. He will give you wisdom to direct the affairs of your life. He will give you wisdom to achieve success in life. You need to desire wisdom in order to have access to Wisdom. The desire or expectation of a righteous shall be granted. When you desire wisdom, God will honour you in return. God works on your desire or expectation.

If you desire to get wisdom He is faithful to give you. You need to ask God in Prayer. If any of you lacks wisdom let him ask God. Solomon asked God and God gave indefinable wisdom. You need to let God know how wisdom is important to you. Once you have asked God from a sincere heart, He will give you wisdom. The place of wisdom in man’s endeavours cannot be over-emphasised therefore access it and get it for your benefits and others. Remain blessed

PRAYER POINTS:

1. Oh Lord, I receive acceess to wisdom in Jesus name 2. I receive the Spirit to fear God in Jesus name. 3. I receive all that belongs to me 4. Oh Lord bless me with your wisdom in Jesus name

