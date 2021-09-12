Proverbs 4:7. Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding. 2 Chronicles 1:10. Give me now wisdom and knowledge, that I may go out and come in before this people: for who can judge this my people, that is so great?

Matthew 15:37. And they did all eat and were filled: an,d they took up the broken meat that was left seven baskets full. Wisdom is the right application of the knowledge acquired to your own benefits or to help others solve their problems. Knowledge acquired without being used benefits is of no use. God intentionally created man in His own Image so that man can take decision on his own.

God has deposited in man every necessary image he needed to be whatever God wanted him to be. One of the keys or major things that will make you to live a life of fulfilment, a successful life keys prosperity is to get wisdom.

For yofulfillmentfrom where you are, to the next phase of your life, you need win forge resources very well. God will not give you greater blessings untie you manage the smaller blessings He has given you before very well.

Many people today are still in the same level for a long period of time because of the failure to manage what has been given to them before by Gperiod examination you need to pass to move to the next level of your life is to learn how to manage well what you have presently. Your future is not certain if you don’t know how to manage the resources you have today.

Today’s message is centered on “Wisdom to manage your resources”. There are many resources that you need to learn how to manage them in which we are going to mention but a few for the purpose of this message.

Human resources are one of the major resources God has blessed you with. If you don’t know how to manage people well, you will not get the best out of them.

As a husband, if you don’t know how to manage your wife very well, you will not get the best out of her. As a wife, you need wisdom to manage your husband very well to get the best out of him. Superior must get wisdom to manage the subordinator to get the best out of them.

Empathy orders must get wisdom to manage their employment toll for them to be productive. Leaders must hathe ve wisdom to manage their followers to get good results from them. Get wisdom to manage our friends.

Your money, riches and wealth are hiding in people. If you don’t manage people well, you will be poor. If you manage people very well, your money, riches and wealth will be increasing.

You cannot achieve anything worthwhile in life without,t people, you will use people as a ladder to your promised Land therefore, you need wisdom to manage people. Another crucial resources we need wisdom to manage is money. the If you cannot manage the small money that Gresourceto you recently, God will not give you bigger money. Many people are poor today because of extravagant spending.

Spending money on things that are not necessary and are not priorities.

Spending money on things not planned for. Spending money without having a source of income is a gateway to poverty. Think on how you can make money before spending money. Also, you need wisdom to manage the about over.

Jesus Christ taught us that. Do not waste any resources that God has given you. Learn how to preserve instead of wasting resources. May God give you wisdom to manage resources today in Jesus Mighty Name

Like this: Like Loading...