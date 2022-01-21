Wish I’m a Ghanaian

Nigeria journalists have been in Garoua, Cameroon since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Nigeria Football Federation, (NNF) the football ruling body in the country, isn’t bothered about their welfare or how they have been able to find theirwaytoGarouafromvarious points of entries – Yola in Adamawa State, Douala and Yaoundé. However, on Tuesday, January 18, I felt like coming from Ghana, because the government really showed how important journalists are to the quest of the Black Stars. The team was based in Douala but had to come to Garoua alongside Comoros for their final group game. Their journalists, about 25, were airlifted from Douala and the plane waited to take them back after the game. Also, the Ghanaian journalists were all called out from the media centreforlunch, somethingNigerians never enjoyeddespitehaving over 50 of us here in Cameroon. Some of the journalists travelled for over 32 hours from Douala to Garoua due to the fact that there were no connecting flights while some paid over 150,000CFA for flight. For those who traveled by road either from Yola, Douala and Yaoundé, it wasadifficulttimeforeveryone. The most annoying moment was when the Federal Government delegates arrived before the game against Egypt and the journalists available decided to get interviews, they were driven away as the security man informed them that they were not needed. What a shame!
Related Articles
La Liga: Betis inflict Barca’s first defeat under Xavi, Atletico stunned by Mallorca
Barcelona suffered their first defeat under Xavi Hernandez on Saturday as they were beaten by Real Betis before Atletico Madrid lost at home to Mallorca in a day of shocks in La Liga. Barca’s 1-0 loss to Betis inflicted another blow on their hopes of catching La Liga’s top four. And Atletico’s 2-1 defeat […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Serie A: Juve sink lowly Genoa to keep Shevchenko winless
Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala scored as Juventus eased to a 2-0 win over Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa on Sunday to register their fourth victory in five Serie A games. Cuadrado struck direct from a corner that sailed over the head of Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu in the ninth minute, with Dybala drilling a second […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ministry to pay medical bills of four athletes
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced that it will take up and pay the medical bills of four track and field athletes two of whom competed for Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with injuries while the other two were injured during the Games. The four athletes are Enoch Adegoke, who stopped […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)