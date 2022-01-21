Wish I’m a Ghanaian

Nigeria journalists have been in Garoua, Cameroon since the start of the Africa Cup of Nations, but the Nigeria Football Federation, (NNF) the football ruling body in the country, isn’t bothered about their welfare or how they have been able to find theirwaytoGarouafromvarious points of entries – Yola in Adamawa State, Douala and Yaoundé. However, on Tuesday, January 18, I felt like coming from Ghana, because the government really showed how important journalists are to the quest of the Black Stars. The team was based in Douala but had to come to Garoua alongside Comoros for their final group game. Their journalists, about 25, were airlifted from Douala and the plane waited to take them back after the game. Also, the Ghanaian journalists were all called out from the media centreforlunch, somethingNigerians never enjoyeddespitehaving over 50 of us here in Cameroon. Some of the journalists travelled for over 32 hours from Douala to Garoua due to the fact that there were no connecting flights while some paid over 150,000CFA for flight. For those who traveled by road either from Yola, Douala and Yaoundé, it wasadifficulttimeforeveryone. The most annoying moment was when the Federal Government delegates arrived before the game against Egypt and the journalists available decided to get interviews, they were driven away as the security man informed them that they were not needed. What a shame!

