With 223 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise again

Nigeria on Friday confirmed 223 new cases of COVID-19, as the number of infected people in the country increased to 63,731, according to official records.
Meanwhile, one person died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,154, according to an update by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night.
According to the latest data, Lagos continues to be the most affected state, with 85 new cases reported. The commercial city is Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with over 21,000 infections, about a third of the country’s total.
There have warnings including from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and the Nigerian government that a more devastating second wave of coronavirus could occur in Nigeria and much of the African continent.
Both Nigerians and the government appear to be lax about adhering and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols.
The latest update is coming about two weeks after the #EndSARS protest, in which the youth demanded the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police ended.
Thousands of youths trooped out across the country especially from its capital, Abuja, and the commercial nerve, Lagos, defying repeated calls by the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC, and health experts to avoid mass gathering.
Several COVID-19 protocols including the use of face masks and maintenance of social distancing were breached as there was a mammoth crowd of protesters packed in tight spaces without face masks.
BREAKDOWN
223 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-85
FCT-35
Akwa Ibom-24
Enugu-18
Plateau-13
Rivers-10
Abia-7
Ebonyi-6
Anambra-5
Adamawa-4
Bauchi-3
Imo-3
Ogun-3
Oyo-3
Kwara-2
Osun-1
Taraba-1
*63,731 confirmed
59,844 discharged
1,154 deaths

