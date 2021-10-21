Studies show that 95% of global warming is attributed to the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The Paris Agreement, which was signed by 195 countries, suggests that for the global warming limit to be 1.5 degrees Celsius, the world should achieve carbon neutrality by the mid-21st century. Qiwi Corp, a firm focused on becoming the world’s most human-centric corporation, is leading by example with a carbon-neutral footprint in 2021.

One of the primary objectives of Qiwi Corp in 2021 is to remain as close to carbon-neutral as possible, with the goal of becoming carbon-negative in the near future.

The company aims at replacing tobacco cigarettes with the highly potent medical cannabis that is rolled to have the aesthetic appeal of cigarettes. Research shows that tobacco consumption is responsible for the emission of more than 84 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. So, Qiwi Corp is leading towards a carbon-neutral future by finding a substitute for tobacco.

Qiwi Corp’s hemp rolls are made with organic rice paper and top-shelf CBG flowers. They do not use any pesticides or solvents in growing cannabis. In some instances, Qiwi Corp adds lime and mint essence or taste to the hemp pre-rolls for added flavor. The company looks forward to expanding into South America, Europe, and other parts globally. Qiwi Corp will also dive into more product categories in the form of non-smokers.

Founded by Joshua Gomez, Qiwi Corp is currently headquartered in Miami. The firm’s mission is to introduce the world to the power of medicinal cannabinoids through hemp pre-rolls. The company has an aggressive dedication to innovation, and it takes pride in being the first to introduce CBG pre-rolls in the market. CBG helps relieve anxiety, improves sleep quality, increases libido, relieves pain, and improves focus. Qiwi Corp’s hemp pre-rolls contain no nicotine or tobacco, and each cigarette contains 111mg of CBG.

It is the responsibility of every individual, business, and government to reduce carbon emissions in the environment. Qiwi Corp has already taken quite the lead in this regard, and we hope other brands will follow suit.

Like this: Like Loading...