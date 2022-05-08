With a touch of humor, people can learn hard facts about life –Ujunwa Nwankwo

Ujunwa Nwankwo
Life coach and YouTube content influencer, Ujunwa Vivian Nwankwo is optimistic about changing lives with her YouTube channel Ujumpo Unravels Ujunwa who is the founder of the Youtube channel @ujumpounravels stated that her failed marriage is the main inspiration behind the channel and wants to use her real life experiences to teach other people about life in general.

 

“Life is hard as we know but ujumpo unravels is that safe place where you can be vulnerable and confident at the same time. With a touch of humor, it is a safe place where you can laugh at yourself and be reminded that your life isn’t the worst, and it can surely get better.

 

We will make you see life as easy as it is supposed to be, knowing that stressing yourself is never the solution. Giving the fact that there is so much negativity in the world today, ujumpo unravels will bring hope and light as we navigate this thing called life together.

 

So I urge you to “Hang in there, the best is next!!!” “The main mission of the brand is to contribute to the development of different and positive perspectives on life and its challenges.

 

Through ujumpo unravels, people can get inspired to understand one another better especially when it relates to all kinds of friendships, relationships, spirituality, parenting, career, colleagues, travels, health, and more, “she said

 

Before adding life coach to her resume, Ujunwa Vivian Nwankwo was a media campaign manager, student in Germany, working with telecommunications in Germany as sales manger for Vodafone. Now she is back to Nigeria, working for an international cooperation.

 

