With Adeyanju, Adetoun seeks redress for children

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

In the light of celebrating Nigerian children, activist and artiste, Adetoun Onajobi, has released a single, titled; Adeyanju, to commemorate the International Children Day. According to her, the song was inspired by the state of dereliction of parental responsibility that has become the order of the day as a result of the astronomical rate of poverty and heightened economic pressure, which have unfortunately led to increment in societal vices. She further noted that the key message in the song is that the most viable asset a parent can give is investment in children. “It is part of our non-governmental initiatives to instill societal consciousness of the invaluable necessities, and promotion of the welfare of emerging generations,” she said.

The philanthropist, who is passionate about change, added; “every other investment is subject to economic indices but relentless support and empowerment of children transcend generations. So parents should keep investing regardless of the difficulties and the government should enact accountability mechanisms, punitive sanctions and overall reward system in our legislations to help children lead productive lives.”

Popularly known as the Voice of the Voiceless, Adetoun has championed countless causes in Nigeria both in politics and social welfare. She was one of the activists championed the EndSARS movement in 2020 in Nigeria. She has also called out the Nigerian government and police at every turn mainly using her social media platforms to enact positive change. Also, through her charity organisation, Feed A Child, she goes to remote areas to aid and bring succour to malnourished children and their families.

 

Our Reporters

