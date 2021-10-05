News

With Asiwaju,Nigeria will move forward… Lagos Monarchs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The South-West Agenda for Asiwaju(SWAGA’23) has said the zoning arrangement of presidential ticket in Nigeria should be in favor the Southern region to give every part of the country a sense of belonging.
 
Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, the National Chairman of the group, made this known during the sensitisation visit of the group to the traditional rulers of Ikeja and Lagos Division in Lagos on Monday.
The former minister of works said that if the presidential ticket comes to the south, it would bring unity among the Southern and the northern region of the country.

Adeyeye, a former National Democratic Coalition; NADECO spokesman said anybody could come out for Presidency from the south as the zone is not constituted by South-West alone.

“The group believes that the principle of rotation between the North and the South should be sustained in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging”.

“We must forget our division in terms of ethnicity and come together. There are three geopolitical zones in the south and each of them is qualified to produce the president.
However, we are saying that there is someone in the south whose personality is highly acceptable in all parts of the country. We are putting our best foot forward to maximize our advantage,”he said.

Adeyeye who lead other member of the group which includes Sen Rilwan Akanbi, Sen Anthony Adeniyi,Hon Oyetunde Ojo,Hon Rotimi Makinde,Hon Ayo Omidiran, Apostle Oloruntoba Oke,Hon Isiaq Akinlade, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon Lanrw Odubote,Hon Sunday Adepoju,Hon Monsuru Alao Mrs Kafilat Ogbara, Hon Akim Muniru,Hon Deji Jakande, Folashade Oba and others said the group was happy that the northerners are also clamoring that power should be move to the south.

He noted that the motive of the group was predicated on people having the person that they could get justice from and the system would be fair to them.
 
The senator noted that they had been able to prove to the doubting Thomases that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is acceptable by the generality of the people in the country.
 
“We have heard what the traditional rulers have said in all the six states in the zone. Now we want to move to the other geopolitical zones.
The work we are doing now is already encouraging similar movement in all the geopolitical zones in the country”, he said

The Secretary-General, SWAGA’23 Hon. Bosun Oladele, said the traditional rulers were the custodian of our heritage and they have the mandate to oversee the affairs of the people.
Oladele said they came to pay homage to the traditional rulers because they cannot do anything without putting the traditional rulers into consideration.

Responding, the Head of Ikeja division of Obas, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi; Onigando of igando described the All Progressives Congress National leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the most acceptable and qualified Nigerian Presidential candidate come 2023.
Gbadamosi said the 65 traditional rulers in ikeja division had endorsed Tinubu, saying that God would give him the grace to attain the position.

The Onigando of Igando said Tinubu would emerge as President and prayed for the team and assured them of total support.
Also, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, said Tinubu, a former Lagos Governor, was the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
Akiolu, represented by Oba Tijani Akiloye, the Ojomu of Ajiran Land in Eti-Osa, said all the traditional rulers in the Lagos Division are in full support of the call on Tinubu to contest the Presidency of the country..

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC Chair: Buhari renews Yakubu’s 5-year tenure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term of five years in office. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, said in accordance with […]
News

El-Rufai calls for partnership with traditional rulers to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kaduna State G o v e r n o r, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday said that the current security challenge facing the state required that traditional rulers demonstrate greater dynamism in promoting peaceful relations in their communities.   This was as he also said that; “Addressing the security challenges and threats to the rural economy […]
News

Things will be better – Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has hailed Nigerians for their efforts in ensuring that the country remained together in 60 years after independence in spite of multifarious challenges in the polity. Lawan made the statement in his Independence Anniversary message to mark the nation’s 60 years of attaining political independence from the Great Britain. He noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica