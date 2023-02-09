News

With BVAS, PDP’ll win Yobe – Okowa

Posted on

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said with the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party will win Yobe State in the forthcoming general elections. Okowa, who spoke at PDP campaign rally in Damatru, the Yobe State capital on Wednesday, alleged the party was always rigged out in the previous elections. “I know with what I have seen here today, that we are going to win the February 25 presidential election, which is just two weeks and two days from today.

“Your vote will determine your future, your vote will determine the future of Nigeria, so you cannot play with it,” the governor advised. He noted that PDP had been robbed of victory in Yobe State in the past, but said that with BVAS, the party stands a good chance of winning the state in the next elections. The presidential running mate urged the people to cast and defend their votes, adding: “Ensure you stay put with them because this time it is one man, one vote. “They are going to use the BVAS, so they cannot write results anymore. You must be there and ensure that you escort the result to the ward collation centre.”

 

Our Reporters

