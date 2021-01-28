With govt intervention, oxygen’ll be equitably supplied –Olugbogi

Against the backdrop of the second wave of COVID-19 and the rise in new infections in the country, the burden of getting bed space in isolation centres is huge. Also, the shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties is a major concern. Based on the development, there is now focus on addressing the oxygen challenge in order to curb unnecessary deaths arising from this health challenge experienced by many patients. A Public Health Physician and Chairman, Lagos Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Committee on Infectious Diseases, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi discusses the importance of oxygen therapy in the management of COVID-19, in this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Why is oxygen therapy key in the treatment of diseases such as COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a respiratory tractbased disease. What I mean is that the virus dwells in the respiratory tract: in the nose, the trachea, the lungs, the larynx commonly called the voice box; these are the places where the viral loads of COVID-19 is very high. Because the virus dwells in those places, one of the commonest things that happens to somebody that has COVID-19 is that they will find it difficult to breathe because of the cough, sore throat, hoarseness of the voice and because of that they will require oxygen. Somebody that cannot breathe well will not be able to take in sufficient amounts of oxygen the individual needs.

Because of that the person will require more oxygen than ever and because they require more oxygen than ever it now becomes a matter of economics, meaning the issue of supply and demands. Hence, if you have 1,000 canisters of oxygen in the country and now we are using 400 per day, because there is higher need for oxygen by COVID-19 patients who have complication as a result of breathing difficulties, they will need more oxygen and because they need more oxygen, the supply will now be an issue. That is exactly what is going on; it is an issue of supply b demand. There are patients that are using more oxygen than we have in stock.

So, that is why there is a shortage of oxygen. For instance, a colleague at the Isolation centre sent a text message yesterday, saying he alone, has consumed 30 cylinders of oxygen. We are praying for him right now. You can imagine if one patient over two weeks has consumed over 30 cylinders of oxygen, you can imagine what will happen if you have hundreds of patients like that who need to consume as much as that as well. That is why there is a shortage of oxygen right now.

What role does that oxygen play in the treatment of COVID-19?

Oxygen is life. The air we breathe in is rich in oxygen. Anybody who cannot breathe in oxygen in a few minutes will pass away. When somebody cannot breathe well or is having difficulty in breathing, what it means is that they are not taking in sufficient amounts of oxygen. When you give them oxygen therapy they can breathe better, although, it also depends on whether they need it for a short period of time or for a longer period of time. That is the remarkable difference there. The person who needs oxygen and is given oxygen at that particular point in time may not be able to do without oxygen.

Why is oxygen treatment so expensive?

Oxygen is expensive just as other commodities are expensive. There is high demand for it. Before COVID-19, the same pack we bought for N500 is now sold for N4,000. You can imagine the degree of appreciation that this item can garner in the time of need.

The business part of COVID-19 is what is playing out; some people are making money while there is high demand for oxygen. Some people are making money while there is high demand for commodities that are unavailable but needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why COVID-19 is affecting all parts of life, all types of businesses, not just the medical business or the medical world. It is affecting all aspects of life because of demand and supply.

How can oxygen treatment be made more widely available?

In time of system fluctuations like this it is only government that can help to make oxygen therapy to be equitably supplied worldwide because individuals will always come out to make money and how government can help is to make policy that will restrict any business corporation from jerking up their prices or government itself could make the provision of these items. When that happens, there will be no monopoly by the business owners who will be forced to reduce the price of the commodity.

Do you see an equitable supply of oxygen that could reach many more people for treatment despite this shortage?

Yes, the Lagos State Government is currently working on an oxygen plant right now and it is expected that by the time those plants are in operation, the supply of oxygen therapy will improve and once supplies improve, the fact that oxygen is expensive now will be out of the equation. That is what I said before that if the government makes provision of such commodities, it may break the chain of monopoly that private business owners exert on items/products.

How does the country better handle the cases of many patients that have died needlessly because of non-availability of oxygen?

First of all we should go back to the basics. That basis is prevention is better than cure. The first is to ask what is making our people need oxygen. COVID-19! So, if we prevent coming down with COVID-19, people will not have serious cases that will warrant them to need oxygen. How do we prevent that? We need to wear our face masks, avoid big parties, large gatherings and ensure we cough into our elbows, or when we use tissue paper, we should wash our hands regularly to avoid infecting people in public. Individuals should prevent coming down with COVID-19 in the first place. If you achieve this, you won’t think of going to hospital, nor would need oxygen.

With regard to the fight to curb this second wave of coronavirus, what is the way forward?

The first is to prevent coming down with COVID-19 and to take vaccines when it is available so that you won’t come down with COVID-19. Similarly, governments should expedite action on the procurement of the coronavirus vaccine. If we have the vaccine and we jab people with doses, or we ensure that we are wearing our face masks, people will not come down with severe illnesses in the first place. Then, there won’t be a need to use oxygen treatment . These actions should save us. These are the two things we should work on. Similarly, governments at all levels should enforce people to wear their face masks. If we do not have cases of new coronavirus infections for six weeks it will reduce to the barest minimum the burden of COVID-19 in this country, but is that possible? It is doable; it is not impossible. If we all wear our face masks it will reduce transmission to the barest minimum.-

