With grateful heart, Wale Tinubu reminisces on his journey at 54

At a relatively young age of 24, the man with a towering image, Wale Tinubu had stubbornly followed his heart, with resolve to rule his world later in life.

At a time he had started attracting attention through his exploits at the family owned law firm. He pulled out, and in conjunction with a friend, he went ahead to set up what is today known and Ocean and Oil, OandO.

That he today has a tale of success to tell as the firm has since become a conglomerate is visible to the blind and audible to deaf. It was on this premise, penultimate weekend when he turned 54 that he reminisced on this slice of his inspiring journey in life.

His family, friends and associates, who are witnesses to his story could not but agree when he said, rather than throw an elaborate bash, he would use the day to glorify God for all he has done for him.

Meanwhile, observation over the years has shown Wale, indeed understands he’s only fortunate to have attracted so much mercy and grace from God, hence, he holds care for humanity very dearly to his heart.

As a matter of fact, his records of philanthropic gestures are quite enormous and amazing, as he’s made impact in the lives of so many. Even institutions are beneficiaries of his applaudable gestures. In the past years, another side of his life that has enjoyed interesting discourses is his philanthropy.

In addition to his giving back to the society, Tinubu, a devout Muslim, recently donated hundred millions of naira towards the building of a Mosque in Abuja.

