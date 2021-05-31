News

With Highest Level of Scrutiny to its Sourcing, Oni Seed Co Maintains Unparalleled Quality

A great cannabis experience revolves around quality. High-quality cannabis, also known as “top-shelf bud,” provides an excellent product relaying the benefits of both THC and CBD products. When looking for a cannabis company, it is crucial to find one that takes their sourcing seriously to ensure you are getting a high-quality product. High-caliber products are everything in this market, and Oni Seed employs the highest level of scrutiny when it comes to their sourcing.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Oni Seed is well-known internationally as a top provider of cannabis seeds. With strains like Tropicanna Cookies and their Papaya Hybrid lines, Oni Seed has been recognized at countless industry events as a top-flower provider. Delivering flower known for its concentrate and terpene content Oni Seed opens up the world of top-quality cannabis, making it accessible.

Lead by Zachary Victor, Nicolas Handler, and Steve Posner, the company has been growing its own proprietary genetics since its inception. “Bad quality cannabis can ruin an experience,” explains Zachary. “Understanding that all strains and flowers aren’t the same, we built our business to offer top-shelf products only and elevate the user experience.” Outside of growing their own flower, the company sources and sells only the highest-level quality seeds.

“We do not offer your average product,” states Steve. “Because we are so exclusive growers know they are getting a catalog that offers them heirloom and elite varieties.” Oni Seed is no run-of-the-mill shop. Only the best seeds make the cut, and they refuse to offer anything else. “We work to offer a look into a world of cannabis that is above-par and exceptional,” states Nicholas. “That is how Oni Seed became a household name so quickly.”

Passionate about their work and even more passionate about variety Oni Seed looks to offer an exclusive market worldwide. What interesting about Oni Seeds is their commitment to preservation and cultivation. Offering seeds that growers can’t find anywhere else, Oni Seed is changing the way top-shelf flower is grown.

