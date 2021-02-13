With iGospel, IT firm brings respite to churches

An information technology (IT) firm, Sawtrax Inc. has made spreading the gospel, member engagement, church management and outreaches, easier for various churches in the world with the introduction and deployment of a highly encrypted mobile app known as IGOSPEL. This is against the backdrop of the fact that the world never envisaged a virtual church where physical attendance will be dwindling as a result of the scourge of the COVID-19. “In today’s ever-changing world, the Church of God, its superintendents and congregation, need to take advantage of technology to ensure that the successful spread of the gospel is never derailed or cut short.

Like this: Like Loading...