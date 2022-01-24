With Iyorchia Ayu, PDP will recapture power in 2023 –Hayatu-Deen

Ex-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FSB International Bank PLC, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has said the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has the vision and boldness to lead the party to recapture power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

The economist said this yesterday at an interactive session with Borno State PDP leaders at Forsham Event Hall, Maiduguri. Hayatu-Deen also formally declared his intention to join the PDP.

He explained that he decided to join the opposition party because of its national outlook. According to the former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Ayu is one of the reasons for opting for the PDP. Hayatu-Deen, who was Ayu’s classmate at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said they have remained friends ever since.

He said: “The PDP is one of the two major parties in Nigeria, and it has a national outlook. As a matter of fact, it was the pioneer party when Nigeria came out of military rule 21 years ago and ruled the country for 16 years.

In the period that it was on the saddle, it had accumulated substantial experience in governing. “In the 6 years that it has been in opposition, I believe it has had time to reflect on its achievements and failures and it seems apparent that it has taken some lessons on board as it reboots its strategy to recapture power in 2023.

“But one of my most profound reasons for standing with the PDP has to do with my abiding faith and implicit trust in Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

“Ayu is a uniquely gifted and astute political leader and statesman who has the vision, the boldness and courage of his conviction to provide the kind of leadership that the Party and the Nation deserve at this hour of need.”

The interactive/declaration event was attended by leaders, members, and supporters of the PDP including the state Chairman, Alhaji Zanna Gaddama

