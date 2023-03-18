With Kanu, El-Zakzaky still in jail, Buhari can’t claim to obey court judgements –Ubani

Human rights activist and lawyer, Mr. Monday Ubani, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was being economical with the truth, when he said that he has never disobeyed the judgements of courts over any matter. Ubani, a former vice chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), said in an interview with Saturday Telegraph that Buhari was wrong to have issued a statement that he never disobeyed court judgements, while referring to the judgement of the Supreme Court on naira swap policy.

He stated that the fact that President Buhari disobeyed court judgements that ordered the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the leader of Kaduna-based Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, is an indication that he was not telling the truth with his statement.

“I don’t know whether the President thought he was speaking to those that are living in Mars and not in Nigeria, we have been here. “He is almost completing his tenure as the President of the country going to eight years in office, there have been several judgements that the court had given, which the President failed to comply with. “That of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is one of them and up till now the man is still in detention, you remember his front and back attitude on the leader of Kaduna- based Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat. “Instances abound where after court judgments, the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami would begin to give different interpretations to what the court has said,” he said. He stated that the issue has got to a situation, where after the judgement of courts, people would begin to wait for the validation of the President or that of the Attorney General before they will obey the court order. The activist noted that this is how low the country has gone under Buhari’s administration, adding that the president is not telling the truth when he said he has always been complying with court judgements. He said: “Buhari is not speaking to people, who are not learned, we are learned and we have followed his antecedents since he was sworn-in as president; he has not obeyed the rule of law. “His government is one of the worst when it comes to obeying the rule of law and court judgements. I would advise any new person that would be sworn-in as president to abide with the rule of law. “If he swears to uphold the constitution, and uphold the law, then he should uphold the rule of law. We are in democracy, which is where the rule of law prevails unless we want anarchy or dictatorship. “The government should obey court judgements, if they are not satisfied with a judgement, they can appeal, it is not for them to disobey it or begin to give different interpretations, when the judgement is very clear.”

