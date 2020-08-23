“Mamacita” visual Afro-Cyborg star, Mr Dutch
News

With “Mamacita” visual Afro-Cyborg star, Mr Dutch makes fresh statement

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Mr Dutch has dropped his highly anticipated visuals for “Mamacita” which is an addictive Afrobeat and Ampiano house fusion with an upbeat feel that’s going to get you moving and definitely add some spice to your life.

The track was produced by Nigeria’s own Masterkraft and since it’s release it has been trending on

Audiomack and has been added to some of Apple music’s biggest playlists such as: Today’s Hits (Apple Music Pop), Amapiano Lifestyle (Apple Music Dance), Naija Hits (Apple Music African) and many more.

The singer said the inspiration for Mamacita came about during a late-night recording session at Masterkraft’s studio.

“There is an artwork in Masterkraft’s studio of an African woman, we saw that artwork which basically

brought Mamacita in my head. That artwork inspired the whole song. It was a fantasy about this strong

African woman who could come change my life and bring some balance to it. When you listen to the

lyrics you will understand the role Mamacita is playing in the life of the Afro Cyborg. Mamacita is helping the Afro Cyborg to discover another part of himself which is that of strength. That’s the power of Mamacita” Mr Dutch says

Afro Cyborg is the fictional discovery of Mr Dutch and the title to his upcoming debut project. Afro Cyborg is discovering the different side of you, the fictional part of you that simply says you have the

ability to do and become whatever you want to be. The video was directed by Nigerian director, Aje and he was able to bring a snippet of the Afro Cyborg vision to life.

“I want people to see themselves in a different form, I want people to understand that some parts of us are yet to be discovered and only with the right energy, right vibe, right place and right time will we be shown this super magnificent part of us. The mechanism of bringing out the powerful strong African man and woman is what the video showcases and the magical powers we all have to change our life,” says Mr Dutch

“Afro Cyborg are the sounds of freedom, greatness, liberation, and with those sounds you will understand you can now achieve anything yourself, you can now be what you have longed to be especially if you have the power of Mamacita balancing you and balancing your system,” he added.

Mr Dutch is an accomplished singer with hits like ‘Antidote’, ‘Better Soup’ and ‘Eno Finish’ featuring Burna Boy. His first song of 2020 is “Keys to My Heart”, a song dedicated to lovers on St Valentine’s Day.

Mr Dutch is the owner of his own record label known as Dutch Dreams Records and the top dog of his own management called Mr Dutch Empire.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Youth day: Anambra empowers 700 youths in 2 years – Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Anambra State Government yesterday said it has trained and empowered no fewer than 700 youths in two years. Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, said this at a pre- World Youth Day celebration media briefing in Awka yesterday. Obiekezie explained that the youths were trained under the state’s “One Youth, […]
News

Blasphemy: Boko Haram leader, Shekau, condemns Kano death sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says: ‘There is no difference between the “blasphemer” and those who sentenced him to death’ Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, has condemned the plan to sentence a musician, identified as Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, to death for blasphemy. A Sharia Court in Kano State on Monday found Sharif-Aminu guilty of blasphemy for releasing […]
News

COVID-19: Australian city wakes to another lockdown as more state borders close

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia’s second most populous city began a six-week lockdown on Thursday following a spike in new coronavirus cases, as states around the country tightened internal borders to prevent a second wave sweeping the country. Australia has avoided the high casualty numbers of other countries to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 544,055​ people globally, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: