‘With more Duchess hospitals, Nigeria set to reverse medical tourism’

Against the background of most Nigerian elites seeking health care abroad, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that Nigerians can now get access to affordable world class treatment in whatever is ailing them. Mohammed, who made thisknownafterheandmore than 30 journalists toured facilities of Duchess InternationalHospitalinGRA, Ikeja, Lagos, said Nigerians can now seek care in emergency medicine, women’s health, paediatric care, cardiovascular medicine, kidney dialysis, dental treatment, eye care, amongothers, atthepurposebuilt, state-of-the-art, 100-bed Duchess Hospital, aimed at delivering the highest standard of healthcare, using the most advanced technology and treatments. He said with more world class healthcare facilities like Duchess Hospital coming on stream, “Nigeria is set to become a destination for medical tourists, instead of having our citizens travel yearly and spending over N500 billion for medical tourism.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...