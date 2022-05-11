News

‘With more Duchess hospitals, Nigeria set to reverse medical tourism’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Against the background of most Nigerian elites seeking health care abroad, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that Nigerians can now get access to affordable world class treatment in whatever is ailing them. Mohammed, who made thisknownafterheandmore than 30 journalists toured facilities of Duchess InternationalHospitalinGRA, Ikeja, Lagos, said Nigerians can now seek care in emergency medicine, women’s health, paediatric care, cardiovascular medicine, kidney dialysis, dental treatment, eye care, amongothers, atthepurposebuilt, state-of-the-art, 100-bed Duchess Hospital, aimed at delivering the highest standard of healthcare, using the most advanced technology and treatments. He said with more world class healthcare facilities like Duchess Hospital coming on stream, “Nigeria is set to become a destination for medical tourists, instead of having our citizens travel yearly and spending over N500 billion for medical tourism.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Melbourne earthquake: Tremor rattles Southeast Australia

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has rattled southeast Australia, damaging buildings in the city of Melbourne. The earthquake happened about 09:15 local time (23:15 GMT) on Wednesday at Mansfield, not far from the Victorian state capital. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “we have had no reports of serious injuries and that is very good news”. […]
News

World AIDS Day: UNICAL launches youth-friendly centre

Posted on Author Clement James

In furtherance of the global commitment towards ending the spread of the HIV/AIDS virus, the University of Calabar community has launched a one-stop Adolescent and Youth Friendly Centre for the benefit of students and staff of the institution. The two-storey building, whichhasanindoorsportsfacility, digital hub and a section for HIV/AIDs services, was commissioned by the Cross […]
News

U.S. court postpones trial of suspended Abiodun’s aide to 2022

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A United States (U.S.) court has postponed the commencement of Rufai’s trial by five months. Rufai was arrested at the JFK Airport in New York on May 14 over alleged $350,000 COVID-19 unemployment fraud in the United States.   It was earlier reported that the prosecutor submitted 97,000-page materials to the U.S. District for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica