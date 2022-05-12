With more Duchess Hospitals on board, Nigeria set to reverse medical tourism – Lai Mohammed

Against the background of most Nigerian elites seeking health care abroad, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said Nigerians can now get access to affordable world class treatment in whatever is ailing them.

Mohammed who made this known after he and over 30 journalists toured facilities of Duchess International Hospital in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, said Nigerians can now seek care in emergency medicine, women’s health, paediatric care, cardiovascular medicine, kidney dialysis, dental treatment, eye care, among others at the purpose-built, state-of-the-art, 100-bed Duchess Hospital, aimed at delivering the highest standard of healthcare, using the most advanced technology and treatments.

He said with more world class healthcare facilities like Duchess Hospital coming on stream, “Nigeria is set become a destination for medical tourists, instead of having our citizens travel yearly and spending over N500 billion for medical tourism.”

According to available records, Nigerians spend between USD1.2 and USD1.6 billion on medical tourism. “That’s a huge drain on our foreign reserves,” Mohammed lamented.

According to him, the tour is part of the media tour of development projects which in the last 40 days warranted the minister to tour the Dangote Refinery, the Petrochemical Project, the Dangote Fertiliser Company on April 3 and the Lekki Deep Seaport last week.

Recall that the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bank of Industry, provided financial support for the Duchess International Hospital.

He said, “The essence of these tours is to showcase what this Administration has achieved in the various sectors. Even where the project is private-sector driven, the Federal Government has either provided the enabling environment or, in some cases, supported it with funding.”

Recall that in the wake of Covid-19, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set up the N100 billion Healthcare Sector Intervention Fund, now expanded to N200 billion, to provide credit support for the healthcare sector through long-term, low-cost financing.

The Minister of Information and Culture said, “The essence of these financial interventions and projects in the critical healthcare sector is to fast-track the evolvement of world class healthcare facilities like this Duchess International Hospital.

“With that, we can conserve our foreign reserves, earn foreign exchange for the country, create jobs, reverse brain drain, become a destination for medical tourists and also ensure affordable and standard healthcare for Nigerians.”











