With poor fiscal authority, what magic can CBN do to save the naira?

F or some time now I have consistently written on issues around the naira, the economy and CBNs intervention in some critical areas which has benefited many businesses and households including women and youths.

Some of those intervention programmes include the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), Targeted Credit Facility, and Agri-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS). The intervention of central banks in development financing is not uncommon.

During the recent COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted global economy and supply chains, many central banks in advanced, emerging and developing economies supported their fiscal authorities. The aim is to aid recovery of their economies following the significant decline in global growth occasioned by the pandemic.

These central banks, particularly in developing countries, intervened in the real economy to enhance the transmission mechanism of monetary policy actions, as well as facilitate development of financial markets through the creation of easy access to credit for investment and production.

It is thus undeniable that development finance interventions are frequently an integral part of the recovery strategy in most countries. I am once again compelled to revisit this conversation following the feedbacks, I received from readers who remain critical of the CBN Monetary Policy without due consideration on the fiscal regime. I assume, we like to pick on soft targets.

We chase shadows while ignoring our real problems and more often chastise those making conscious efforts to bring us out of the pit while ignoring those that put us in the hole. I don’t see our economic woes ending any time soon if we continue on the fiscal path we are on.

Truth is that the naira is on a free fall and if care is not taken may hit the N1000 target before the end of this administration. Whose fault? Are the CBN and Emefiele responsible for the depreciating naira?

With poor fiscal authority, what magic do we expect from the Central Bank of Nigeria? We are wasting foreign exchange on items we can afford locally. We have made in Nigeria cars but our government prefer to patronize foreign automobiles. We embark on medical and education tourism which leave heavy toll on the naira, yet we want a strong currency.

Economics doesn’t work that way; we must change our consumption habits to get it right. Nigeria’s major foreign exchange earner is oil and gas. We are supposed to be producing approximately two million barrels of crude oil per day.

But for some inexplicable reasons, nearly eighty percent of our crude oil production is stolen in a very sophisticated manner that it can no longer be classified as mere theft, thereby denying the country of much needed foreign exchange revenue.

The balance of twenty percent cannot be adequately accounted for because NNPC reportedly had not remitted a cent to the Federation Account. They were said to be deducting at source in contravention to the express provision of the constitution that all revenues must first be paid into the Federation Account.

Meanwhile our manufacturing sector contributes less than fifteen percent to our GDP. We should be picking on the Petroleum Minister and asking him questions on this grand theft of our commonwealth.

For heaven’s case, you cannot, loot one hundred and seven million barrels of crude oil worth $10 billion, steal $4.3 billion worth of crude annually, sell crude oil and do crude swap without appropriate remittances, and expect CBN to perform miracles to make the naira appreciate.

Emefiele is neither a magician nor a miracle worker. To get our monetary policy right, we need to get our fiscal policy right. The people in-charge of our fiscal policy is doing incalculable damage on the naira and by extension collapsing the economy. Still on the oil and gas issue. We have four major refineries which are employing thousands of workers who are producing nothing because none of the refineries are functional.

On a privilege visit to the Kaduna refinery, I found that cement was poured into the main distillation unit which rendered the refinery useless. This was deliberate sabotage done by those who are supposed to be engineers managing the refinery.

Refineries that refine no single drop of PMS, expends N67 billion annually on salaries of staff that are producing nothing and contributing nothing to our GDP. With the same redundant refineries, NNPC in their criminal profligacy had misappropriated over N806 billion in six years on Turn Around Maintenance that turned out to be a ruse.

Why keep such a colossal waste of assets if we cannot manage them properly? What’s the big deal in either privatizing or scraping the refineries if they had become a conduit pipe for sleaze and profligacy? Why are we not picking on the Petroleum Minister and asking him important questions instead of harassing the CBN on the tumbling naira.

Within the half of the year 2021, NNPC claimed to have spent over N1.47trillion /$3.6billion to import Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS).

When the import cost of the Gasoil, DPK, and other mineral oil are factored, the import value of the white petroleum products may hit a half year value of over $5 billion and $10 billion by year end, 2021.

The subsidy on PMS import volumes for 2022 according to the Minister of Finance is N3 trillion though the World Bank has projected subsidy payment of N4 trillion. Why is no one asking the simplest of questions on why and how subsidy payment rose astronomically from N653 billion in 2015 to now a receipt of N3 trillion in 2022, and yet we expect CBN to perform some magic for the naira to appreciate.

There’s need to totally deregulate the downstream oil and gas sector and remove the criminal subsidies that influences the NNPC to report daily import and consumption figure of 103m litres of in a country, whose actual pms consumption numbers is between 38million to 42million litres a day. The naira is in trouble also because of our increasing debt profile.

From the data obtained from Bureau of Statistics the national debt has risen to N39.5 trillion from N12 trillion in June 30, 2015, with new external debts topping over $33 billion. This was the same debt trap we worked away from in 2011.

Nigeria’s trade deficit widened to N1.94 trillion in 2021 partly because we spend over $11 billion importing foods we can easily produce given the fact that we boast of 64 million hectares of arable land and more than 100 million unemployed population. Available reports states that only 25% of our arable land is cultivated partly due to insecurity and farmers and herder’s crisis.

The farmers are unsure of their harvest and they want to be able to go to the farm and return home safely. It’s rather a big shame that after spending N10 trillion/$25 billion in six years as security expenses we are still playing ping pong with bandits, insurgents and all manners of terror groups occupying various spaces and maintaining control.

If not for the CBNs foresight to intervene in agriculture, especially food production which had made it possible for the country to be producing nearly seven tons of rice, maize and pursuing reasonable sufficiency in wheat production, we would be eating each other by now due to the level of hunger and despair in the land. With determination and consistency on the part of CBN in maintaining the support for agriculture, I believe much sooner than later the locally produced food will become affordable thereby cushioning the rate of inflation and reversing our trade deficit.

And for the CBN intervention to succeed, the Federal Government must do everything to wage the last and final battle against insecurity. Insecurity has kept most foreign direct investors, diaspora Nigerians and those, who would have brought in dollars, away from Nigeria.

And because of the free fall of the naira, even private sector entrepreneurs are hedging their savings in dollars and other safer assets because everyone is scared that the burst may happen soon because of the atrocious state of insecurity in the land.

