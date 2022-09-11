Faith

With prayers, Imo State‘ll overcome current challenges –Uzodimma

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has expressed confidence that the state would overcome her present challenges if residents fervently approached God in prayers.

Uzodimma said this at the second edition of “Imo Unity Prayer and Praise Convention” organised by the Imo Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Owerri during the week.

In his remarks, Uzodinma said the event was appropriate as the state had been able to surmount its security challenges thanks to the faithfulness and grace of God.

He thanked CAN for organising the event and urged Imo people to continue to pray and thank God, adding that” he hears our prayers.

” God has been there for us. In good times and in challenging times, he is always there. There is evidence everywhere to show that Almighty God is in Imo State.

” There is nothing God cannot do and there is nothing hidden under the earth or below the heavens that God doesn’t know, therefore, it behooves on all of us to continue to serve God and humanity, especially by being fair to our neighbours.

” We were challenged but we didn’t go retaliating. We put our knees to the ground, we prayed and God answered us. My administration and people will continue to pray to God,” he said.

Speaking, the CAN Chairman in Imo, Rev. Eches Divine Eches, thanked the governor for allowing God to use him to bring peace, unity and development to the state through his giant strides in infrastructural development.

He called for increased resilience in prayers on the part of residents of the state.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

