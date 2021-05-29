With presence in 62 countries, TRACE keeps focus on millennials

With almost 60% of Africa’s population being under the age of 25 years, organizations are constantly looking to expand their reach and tap into the growing youth populace of the Millennials and Gen-Z across the continent.

However, an organization that has constantly continued to educate and empower the wide section of that populace through its Afro-Urban sentiments in Africa is the entertainment company; Trace. For years, Trace has developed an interesting ecosystem through its multiple Channels to tap into the rich youth culture in Africa. With its presence in over 162 countries across the globe and 10 broadcast channels in Africa covering all regions including TV and Radio stations, the organization has constantly empowered and educated its target audience with the need to STAND UP N SHINE.

Likewise, Nigeria being the most encouraging environment for Afro-Urban culture with over 58% of its total population being in the youth segment, houses one of Trace regional entities; Trace Naija. Focused on Empowering, educating, and entertaining the young force of West Africans (Trace Naija’s ability to reach the nooks and crannies of the region is displayed in some of the products they have introduced over time including Trace In the City, Trace Live, Trace Sessions to mention a few.

The organization which continues to practice inclusion with edutainment amongst all levels recently launched a new channel grid/programming with a 100% focus on Women in Music by so doing; encouraging and empowering a newer generation of Young Nigerians to step up and challenge the status quo. Earlier in the month, Trace Naija partnered with the Prestigious La Campagne Beach resort in Lagos, Nigeria; in a bid to gift an all-expense paid weekend getaway to one of its online fans and 5 of their friends. Folake emerged as the winner of that contest and she had to choose 5 additional friends to join her on the weekend getaway trip.

This is only one of many ways the organization has continued to empower its youth audience and improve the rich culture found in the Afro-urban space. The newest of TRACE Naija’s empowerment program is TRACE Troops; a multi-directional tribe of Young West Africans who are willing to be trendsetters and young leaders in their respective fields.

TRACE Troops is not only a group of young Africans, it’s a community of Afro-urban youths that are genuinely interested in shaping the culture and society with a hint of education, entertainment, and empowerment. Opened to individuals between the ages of 18 – 27 years, TRACE troops will feature young leaders from different backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences who are willing to take on exciting challenges and improve their lifestyle. Are you always on your phone? Are you willing to become a trendsetter? Are you in the age bracket? Then be a TRACE Troop today via https://trace.wishpondpages. com/landing-page-2626033/ and get ready to “STAND UP N SHINE”.

