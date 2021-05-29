Arts & Entertainments

With presence in 62 countries, TRACE keeps focus on millennials

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

With almost 60% of Africa’s population being under the age of 25 years, organizations are constantly looking to expand their reach and tap into the growing youth populace of the Millennials and Gen-Z across the continent.

However, an organization that has constantly continued to educate and empower the wide section of that populace through its Afro-Urban sentiments in Africa is the entertainment company; Trace. For years, Trace has developed an interesting ecosystem through its multiple Channels to tap into the rich youth culture in Africa. With its presence in over 162 countries across the globe and 10 broadcast channels in Africa covering all regions including TV and Radio stations, the organization has constantly empowered and educated its target audience with the need to STAND UP N SHINE.

Likewise, Nigeria being the most encouraging environment for Afro-Urban culture with over 58% of its total population being in the youth segment, houses one of Trace regional entities; Trace Naija. Focused on Empowering, educating, and entertaining the young force of West Africans (Trace Naija’s ability to reach the nooks and crannies of the region is displayed in some of the products they have introduced over time including Trace In the City, Trace Live, Trace Sessions to mention a few.

The organization which continues to practice inclusion with edutainment amongst all levels recently launched a new channel grid/programming with a 100% focus on Women in Music by so doing; encouraging and empowering a newer generation of Young Nigerians to step up and challenge the status quo. Earlier in the month, Trace Naija partnered with the Prestigious La Campagne Beach resort in Lagos, Nigeria; in a bid to gift an all-expense paid weekend getaway to one of its online fans and 5 of their friends. Folake emerged as the winner of that contest and she had to choose 5 additional friends to join her on the weekend getaway trip.

This is only one of many ways the organization has continued to empower its youth audience and improve the rich culture found in the Afro-urban space. The newest of TRACE Naija’s empowerment program is TRACE Troops; a multi-directional tribe of Young West Africans who are willing to be trendsetters and young leaders in their respective fields.

TRACE Troops is not only a group of young Africans, it’s a community of Afro-urban youths that are genuinely interested in shaping the culture and society with a hint of education, entertainment, and empowerment. Opened to individuals between the ages of 18 – 27 years, TRACE troops will feature young leaders from different backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences who are willing to take on exciting challenges and improve their lifestyle. Are you always on your phone? Are you willing to become a trendsetter? Are you in the age bracket? Then be a TRACE Troop today via https://trace.wishpondpages. com/landing-page-2626033/ and get ready to “STAND UP N SHINE”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Grammy awards 2021: Women rule as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift break records

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was a historic, triumphant night for women in music at the 2021 Grammys, as a range of female artists took home the top awards. HER took home song of the year for the Black Lives Matter anthem I Can’t Breathe, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy gushes over girlfriend, Stefflon Don, in Ghana

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, is presently in Ghana with his bae Stefflon Don, as they holiday together. In a video, that has since gone viral, the two were spotted at a beach in the West African country having a swell time. The music star gushed as his girlfriend rode on a horse while he took […]
Arts & Entertainments

Dorathy’s look alike drops jaw-dropping picture

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Facebook user, Blessing Imoh Nsek, has left the internet in shock after sharing a look-alike photo of the popular reality star, Dorathy Bachor. In a challenge gathering momentum on Facebook, Blessing shared a photo of herself looking just like Dorathy’s twin sister. Sharing the photo, the busty celebrity look-alike wrote: “Celebrity look alike challenge.,.. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica