With Quran knowledge, we can restore national values, says TMC

ADHERENCE Adherence to the dictates of the Qur’an, traditions and sayings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) identified as remedy to social maladies.

As the nation continue to face security and economic challenges with increased cases of drug abuse and moral decadence, the Muslim Congress (TMC), has called on all and sundry to take up the responsibility of imbibing the spirit and knowledge of Quran towards restoration of national values that will engender a better society.

Speaking at the 28th National Islamic Training Programme (ITP), organised by The Muslim Congress national headquarters, which was held virtually between December 24-26, 2021 and joined by thousands of Muslim faithful, scholars said the best way to deal with the current challenges in the country is to go back to the dictates of the Qur’an.

The speakers took turns to dissect issues around morals, attitudinal change, peaceful coexistence and the need to change the ugly narrative across the globe, said that adherence to the dictates of the Holy book, tradition and saying of Prophet Muham mad (PBUH) is the remedy.

Speaking at this year’s 2nd virtual edition of the programme with the theme: “Restoration of National Values: Our Collective Responsibility”, the group said a nation of humanity have derailed, as evil has become good while good is otherwise.

The group said: "A nation of humanity have derailed, as evil has become good while good is otherwise. There is a need to create a new narrative for the entire human race, to redirect, restore and reawaken Muslims and humanity towards righteousness."

The group which also called for the resuscitation of dying values of the society restated that Quran remains a guiding principle for humanity which is a suitable option for all, to bring us back to the track against mistrust, violence, nepotism, terrorism and other social vices.

About 14 guest speakers delivered spiritually-lifted lectures during the programme and these include; Dr. Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef, Chief Imam Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr. Tajudeen Yusuf, Associate Prof. Faculty of Management Science, University of Lagos, Ustadh Dhikrulalhi Shaffi, Grand Mufti CIO, Nigeria, Shaykh Maruf Azzez Onike Chief Missioner Nasru-Lahi-Fatih NASFAT among others.

