With Rohr, Eagles can win next AFCON –Leke James

Molde FK striker, Leke James, in an interview on a Whatsapp group, NSM Rebranded and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said he will continue to wait for Super Eagles call-up. Excerpts…

You have a good goalscoring record in Norway and yet haven’t been invited to the Super Eagles, how do you feel about that?

It doesn’t feel good despite the scoring form, I haven’t been given a chance in the national team, but I have been taking it by fate and keep on working hard that hopefully, someday, I will get a chance.

The Norwergien league has produced some of the biggest strikers in the EPL (Ole-Gunner Solksjaer and Torre Andre Flo) do you think at 27, you have a chance of playing in England?

At 27 years old, I can still play in England if I get the opportunity to play there, although the biggest hinderance in the past has been the issue of work permit, especially recently when I got some interest from there, but hopefully that will be sorted out soon.

How was the experience like playing in the Chinese league some years back?

My time in China was a great experience, having played in Europe, it was nice seeing what football looks like in Asia, it was a great one for me, I was very impressed because the mindset I had while going to China, I was thinking it was going to be an easy t h i n g for me b u t when I got there, I was surprised at the level, it was beyond what I was thinking, it was a g o o d o n e , n e w culture, different mentality, the food and the rest.

You’ve been to China and now in Norway, how has the challenges been like having in mind the injury you suffered earlier in your career in Aalesund?

The injury I had was in China and not at Aalesund, it was my second year in China and I had to undergo a surgery which kept me out for about a year, so I decided to complete my rehab in Norway which feels like home for me after Nigeria. I returned to Norway to complete the last phase of the rehab and from there Ole Gunner found out that I was free and he wanted me to join them, that was how I joined Molde, I completed the rehab there and started playing after a year out with the i n – jury. It was a challenging period, almost like hell as a lot of things were running through my mind, I was a l m o s t losing it. It got to a point I was thinking if I could play again, but I kept on going with support and motivation from family, friends and loved ones, I kept on going and finally I was back on my feet again. Many thanks to Ole, he gave me time to recover well and help me to get back on my feet again. When I returned to action, the progress was amazing and I was happy with myself.

Did you ever get an invite to any of the Nigerian National teams?

If no, why do you think you haven’t gotten the opportunity despite you good form? I was invited to the 2009 sets of the U-17, I was also called to the U-23 in 2011 or 2012, I have to leave the camp to join up with Aalesund.

If given the opportunity to dorn the Super Eagles jersey, do you think you have what it takes to displace the likes of Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Ahmed Musa?

If given the opportunity I can, it’s all about getting the chance and opportunity, the only person playing my role in these names you mentioned is Osimhen because I am a pointman and I believe the other two names operate from the wings, so if given the opportunity, I can compete well with Osimhen.

You have been one of the best players in Norway for so many years now. Many expected you would have moved again like you did to china then. What happen?

Was it that the deals were not coming or you just don’t want to move? That’s true but for some r e a – sons I didn’t want to move because there are some things I am pursuing here that stopped me from moving. I have several offers, even right from when I moved to my current club, so many offers but I have been delaying it because I need to get something here which requires my staying back in Norway, but hopefully the time is near.

How will you describe the Norwegian league in terms of quality of play and players remuneration?

Norwegian league is a tough one and highly physical as well that’s why I am of the opinion that if you succeed in this league, you can succeed anywhere else. The quality is also very good too.

How will you rate the National team coaching crew led by Gernot Rohr?

Do you think Nigeria can win the Nations cup with these coaches in 2022? I think they are doing a good job, rebuilding the team coupled with a lot of young players. A lot of consistency in the team at the moment and if they keep working well, I think the team could win the AFCON.

Before you retire from football, will you consider playing in the NPFL?

Are you impressed with the progress of the Nigerian league? I am not really planning to that. I think there has been a slim progress from the time I was playing back home in Nigeria but I still think things could be better. There are a lot of works to be done for it to improve more.

After so many years in Norway, if asked to play for the country will you accept or wait for Super Eagles invitation?

My dream is to play for the Super Eagles and I will continue to wait until I get that chance to play for the team.

Can you remember your best match in the Nigeria premier league?

Recount that experience and tell us if you think Nigeria has the talents to win the World Cup if properly harnessed I can’t really remember which one, but if we are talking about talents, I will say Nigeria is blessed with talents, so much talents which I think should be properly harnessed because I happen to also create a programme in the North which has to do with a lot of young talents and its really amazing the number of talents there. When I look at the quality, I come to a conclusion that it is a big blessing to the country but a lot of things need to be put in place to nurture, expose and groom these talents to give them a proper foundation which will probably help the future of our football in the country. On winning the World Cup, I think we still have a lot of work to do, if we put all necessary things in place, then we could stand a chance in the future.

