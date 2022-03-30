News

With strict implementation of right policies, Nigeria’s economy’ll bounce back –Obi

Peter Obi has expressed his belief that Nigeria will be on the right developmental track with a strict implementation of progressive policies regarding its abundant resources. The former Anambra State governor said this in a telephone interview with our correspondent on the recent World Bank report that 82 million Nigerians have fallen deeper into poverty.

Obi, who said he is in Morocco as part of his plans to understudy the best performing economies in Africa, said his meetings with top Moroccan government officials in the areas of security, economy and education have strengthened his belief that Nigeria’s economy can be turned around with progressive policies and sacrifice from the political elite. The running mate of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election Atiku Abubakar said he had stopped comparing Nigeria with developed countries.

But he said he had chosen to study and compare Nigeria with betterperforming economies in Asia such as China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Philippines. According to him, his comparison also includes African countries with politically stable, rapidlygrowing and large populations of over 30 million such as Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, and Ghana. Obi said: “Here in Morocco, I have held useful meetings with top government officials in the areas of security, education and the economy. “I have also had extensive meetings with captains of industry; for example, the President of Confédération Générale des Entreprises Du Maroc (CGEM), Mr Abdu Souleye Diop, and the Chairman of Casablanca Stock Exchange and CEO of Bank Populaire, Kamal Mokdad. Our discussions have deepened my belief that, although our economy appears distressed and hopeless, the situation can be turned around to kick start the growth trajectory.” According to him, the first step is to move the economy from being consumption- based to becoming production-based.

 

