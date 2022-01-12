With Strings, National Troupe ignites the stage again

Few weeks after a brilliant presentation of diverse dances on Nigeria at the 2020 International Expo at Dubai (UAE), held October 3, 2021, the National Troupe the nation’s flagship performing arts institution, again thrilled teeming live theatre enthusiasts, artistes, guests, critics to an engaging command performance of the Strings, a folkmusical- drama.

It was the end of year drama production of the National Troupe of Nigeria. For about one hour 30 minutes, Terra Arena, Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, echoed with dance, drama, music and drumming, a total theatre feats, showcasing Nigeria’s rich, diverse cultural heritage.

Written and directed by Mike Anyanwu, and featuring a crop notable thespians, ‘Strings’ is a metaphor for the different threads of social, cultural, political, historical, religious and ideological inclinations and values that bind our diverse heritage together as Nigerians.

The folk-musical-drama draws its strength from the rich ad seamless admixture of storytelling, folksongs, dance, music and performance in our African festive and theatrical traditions. As a docu-drama,

‘Strings’ recounts the socio-political travails of Nigeria from the year of amalgamation in 1914, through the pre-independence waves of nationalism, the immediate post-independence years of political crises, the civil war, the military era and the democratic face of the present day.

In ‘Strings’, Nigeria is presented as a symbolic baby and foster child of Frederick and Flora Lugrad, freshly given birth and named in 1914, whose ancestry and genetics are traceable to all the ethnic groups. Decades after, the baby attains maturity in 1960 and, like every normal child, has to contend with all the challenges of adulthood and middle age.

However, “before this discovery is a fleeting dramatic exposition of doubts, suspicion, complications, conflicts, climax and resolutions among the different clans and their clan heads. ‘Strings’, as performance finds relevance at this crucial point of our socio-political experience where fresh doubts, questions and increasing demands for nation-states have continued to gnaw at the fragile foundations of our Nationhood.

The ultimate message in ‘Strings’, according to the Artistic Director/CEO, National Troupe of Nigeria, Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, is “the need for us as Nigerians, to reflect on our shared humanity and intercultural affinities. It is a musical drama that explores the potency of the live stage as an instrument of public enlightenment, education and entertainment.

Every performance of Strings is inspired by faith, hope and optimism in a better and greater new Nigeria where love, peace, progress and unity shall continue to thrive and reign.”

Ahmed explained that the command performance of Strings marked the end of the National Troupe of Nigeria 2021 production season, adding that it has been a very eventful theatrical and cultural year for the Troupe. “Following my appointment in April of this year, we set in motion the first-ever production of the Children’s Creative Station in Bauchi, North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“Thus, the successful outing of the 8th Children’s Creative Station in Bauchi in October 2021 was in collaboration with UNICEF and the Bauchi State Government. The significance of the National Troupe of Nigeria as the Cultural Ambassador and flagship performing arts institution came to the fore on the 3rd of October, 2021, during its presentation of diverse dances on Nigeria Day, at the 2020 International Expo at Dubai, UAE.

“Our presentation of ‘Strings’ is a creative and cultural engagement with the historical and rigorous socio-political journey of Nigeria through the threshold of nationhood.

Within its various dramatic interplays of doubts, mistrusts, rejections and acceptance, ‘Strings’ draws attention towards the strengths of our shared heritage, our unity, peace and progress. However, the show is yours to interpret.

“In its bid to pursue the core mandates of presenting, promoting and preserving the performing arts of dance, drama and music in Nigeria, the National Troupe of Nigeria also had some successful collaboration with some key institutions and private stakeholders in the Culture and Entertainment sectors. We hope to do more in the

