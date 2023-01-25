News

With Tinubu, Dafinone, Sapele seaport’ll be revived –Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Ola James Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s senatorial candidate in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, the Sapele Seaport will be revived, adding that only Dafinone can fit into his shoes.

Omo-Agege stated this yesterday when he and his campaign team visited various parts of Delta State. Omo-Agege, who was also in the company of his deputy, Friday Osanebi, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya, the Delta Central APC Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Henry Baro, APC House of Representative candidate, Moses Ogodo, APC House of Assembly candidate, Sapele constituency, noted that the award winning chartered accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone will partner with him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the Sapele seaport, while insisting that Sapele Technical College will become a brand new Sapele Polytechnic when he becomes the governor of Delta State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel subsidy: Raising demand for accountability

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf reports

Demand for accountability has heightened as petrol subsidy gulps N10 trillion in the last 10 years even as growing criticism still greeted millions of naira spent on the scheme in April. Adeola Yusuf reports     Fuel subsidies are contributing to the crisis rocking Nigeria and have gulped an average of N10 trillion in the […]
News

Arewa Youths condemn call for CBN Gov’s sack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent A group, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) has described as unnecessary call for the resignation, or sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele. In a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf,  the group noted that parliament’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Emefiele, was […]
News

FRSC deploys 25,224 personnel, 580 patrol vehicles, for Easter

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

To ensure a safe and smooth 2021 Easter celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC) has deployed a total of 25, 224 personnel to cover the various highways across the country with monitors deployed to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines of the special patrol scheduled to commence from March 31, and terminate on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica