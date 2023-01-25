With Tinubu, Dafinone, Sapele seaport’ll be revived –Omo-Agege

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s senatorial candidate in Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone, the Sapele Seaport will be revived, adding that only Dafinone can fit into his shoes.

Omo-Agege stated this yesterday when he and his campaign team visited various parts of Delta State. Omo-Agege, who was also in the company of his deputy, Friday Osanebi, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya, the Delta Central APC Chairman, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Henry Baro, APC House of Representative candidate, Moses Ogodo, APC House of Assembly candidate, Sapele constituency, noted that the award winning chartered accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone will partner with him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to revive the Sapele seaport, while insisting that Sapele Technical College will become a brand new Sapele Polytechnic when he becomes the governor of Delta State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...