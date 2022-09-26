Politics

Withdraw from 2023 elections now – LP tells Tinubu, Shettima 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Labour Party (LP) has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima to immediately withdraw from the 2023 general election.

The party insisted that, the APC-led administration had failed Nigerians following its “gross incompetency and ineptitude”.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Arabambi Abayomi made the call in a statement on Monday, to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Day Anniversary.

The Labour Party also called on the national leadership of the APC to withdraw all its other candidates across the country from the election before any further harm is done to the economy by the APC.

The party accused the APC-led administration of plunging Nigeria into huge debts and called on Nigerians to vote out the party if it’s candidates refused to resign honourably.

“In view of this deliberate infractions, divisiveness  wickedness and lawlessness, Labour Party hereby call for the immediate withdrawal of all APC candidates from the 2023 general elections, so that Nigeria will not go into final extinction

“LP has chosen to advise APC to immediately withdraw all its candidates from the 2023 elections and save itself the embarrassment of repeated public lies and falsehood that has become its main character in government.

“APC without any doubt must be convinced beyond all doubts at this point by itself that the die has been cast and Nigerians are determined to vote right to a Presidential candidate they trust as they keep growing support for the presidency of Peter Obi in LP.

“No responsible Nigerian will try to insult his or her integrity by either secretly or publicly canvassing votes for the APC with its record of ethnic bigotry, official rascality and unheard of incompetence and shameful cluelessness,” Arabambi said.

 

 

