Withdraw soldiers from Nko now, exminister, others tell army

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani and other leaders of the besieged Nko community in Cross River State has appealed to the army hierarchy to withdraw soldiers from their community. Addressing journalists at the Earnest Etim Bassey Press Centre, Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Wednesday on the tense situation in their community, community leaders, led by a former member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr. Akpama Akpama and former Usani urged the army command to leave their community to enable students from the area to sit for the NECO examination without any disruption. On behalf of the community, the leaders said: “The four secondary schools in the Nko community are participating in the on-going NECO examination nationwide, and the students as we are talking cannot go to school nor write the examinations.

