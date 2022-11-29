News Top Stories

Withdraw your case from court, Ekiti obas tell Aribisogan

Traditional rulers in Ekiti State have urged the impeached Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, to withdraw the suit he has filed against his sack from office from the court.

The monarchs at a peace meeting held at the Ewi’s Palace in Ado Ekiti yesterday urged Aribisogan to obey their resolution for him to withdraw the case he filed in court and should know that he has a political future in the state.

 

This was part of the five-point resolution arrived at during a peace meeting brokered by the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers to resolve the dispute brought about by change in leadership in the Assembly. The Obas, led by their Chairman, the Onisan of  Isan Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Ayodele Adejuwon, in the resolution with the two sides in the dispute, reasoned that 22 members in the Assembly have thrown their weight behind the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba.

The traditional rulers called on Aribisogan to go back and join his colleagues and forget about laying claim to the position of Speaker for the Assembly to move forward and the state to enjoy peace.

The Obas also advised that the majority members of the House (22) must accept Aribisogan back, lift his suspension and drop other punitive measures against him after fulfilling the conditions spelt out for others.

All the 16 members present with the Speaker unanimously agreed that she is the validly elected Speaker of Ekiti State house of Assembly

The Obas also resolved that the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Barrister Paul Omotoso, should go back to the party caucus and decide about what to do with Aribisogan’s matter with a view to accommodating him as a member of the party (APC).

In his response, Aribisogan said he had heard what the Obas said but pointed out that he has decided to go to court and clear his name and not to come back to the House saying “once somebody is impeached, he cannot be elected until after 10 years.”

Aribisogan said the court case was filed to enforce his fundamental human rights adding that he would go back to his lawyers and intimate them of the resolution of the Ekiti Obas.

Other monarchs at the meeting included: Ogoga Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu; Oloye of Oye, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; Alara of Aramoko, Oba Adegoke Adeyemi; Owa Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adebayo Adewole; Olojudo of Ido, Oba Ilori Faboro; Olomuo of Omuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin and Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare.

 

