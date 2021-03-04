News

Withdraw your utterances, CAN tells Sheik Gumi

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Sheik Ahmad Gumi to immediately withdraw his utterances which profiled non-muslim soldiers as perpetrators of military related crimes in the country. Expressing its disappointment in the Federal Government for allowing Sheik Gumi to profile military operatives while addressing bandits recently in Tegina forest, a border town between Niger and Kaduna states, CAN said such utterances were capable of causing chaos and disunity.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, CAN, Barrister Joseph Daramola, and madeavailabletonewsmenyesterday inAbuja, questioned the motive of Sheik Gumi, saying such statements could be perceived as an attempt to divide the Nigerian military.

The statement reads in part: “We call on Gumi to immediately withdraw the unpatriotic and divisive utterances credited to him in the interest of peace and unity of this country. Gumi was quoted as saying, ‘What I want you people to understand is, soldiers that are involved in most of the criminalities are not Muslims. You know, soldiers have Muslims and non-Muslims.

The non-Muslims are the ones causing confusion just to ignite crisis.’ “If anyone said it was the Christian soldiers who are attacking armed bandits, that person does not wish this country well and he doesn’t want the war against terrorism and banditry to end in victory. Gumi’s so-called audio evidence cannot be taken seriously because audio evidence can be deliberately arranged to make a point. Secondly, how can we ascertain the credibility of the person alleging that it was the Christian soldiers that were attacking communities and bandits?

Our Reporters

