News Top Stories

Withdrawal Limit: CBN backpedals, individuals now N.5m, corporates, N5m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday reviewed upwards the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawal across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to N500,000 and N5 million respectively. The apex bank stated this inacircularissuedyesterday evening, stressing that feedback from stakeholders compelled it to take the decision. New Telegraph reports thatinanearlier circular itissuedonDecember6, theCBN had said that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, would be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, adding that withdrawals above these limits would attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from January9, wouldbeN100,000subjecttoamaximumof N20,000 cash withdrawal per day. The apex bank also directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs. In addition, the CBN announcedthatmaximumcash withdrawalviaPointof Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, would be N20,000 daily. The CBN had, in the memo introducing the policy, said third-party cheques above N50,000 would no longer be eligible for OTC payment while extant limits of N10 million clearing cheques still remained.

The circular also directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs and restricted withdrawal to N20, 000 per day from ATMs. Withdrawals from PoS terminals were also limited to N20,000 daily. The policy had generated criticisms but the CBN clarified that PoS operators could apply for waivers. HoweverLagos lawyer, Femi Falana, had described the withdrawal limit policyas unconstitutional.

As a result, he said would go aheadto sue theapex bank if its management failed to withdraw the new policy. Falana in a statement titled, ‘Maximum withdrawal limit in Nigeria is N5 million’ called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to direct the apex bank to withdraw the ‘illegal guideline.’ According to him, “It is embarrassing that the Central Bank of Nigeria has been making announcements without any regard to the Constitution and other relevant laws on the national economy.

“It is particularly worrisome that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria haspurportedlyplacedalimitationoncashwithdrawalsin Nigeria in complete defiance of section 2 of the Money Laundering Act, 2022 which provides as follows: “Nopersonorbodycorporateshall, exceptinatransactionthroughafinancialinstitution, make or accept cash payment of a sum exceeding (a)5,000,000 or its equivalent, in the case of an individual; or (b) N10,000,000 or its equivalent, in the case of a body corporate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: It’ll be injustice, betrayal to Nigerians if I refuse to contest –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that refusing to run in the 2023 election would be an act of injustice and betrayal on his part.   According to Osinbajo, allowing his expertise as a public servant to go to waste would be a […]
News Top Stories

Pandora Papers: CSOs ask Buhari, EFCC to probe Bagudu, Oduah, Bello-Koko, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Onyekachi Eze,

…I broke no law, says Obi Leading civil society organisations (CSOs), have urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s anti-graft bodies to probe Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Koko; former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and Senator Stella Oduah, for being fingered in the […]
News

2023: Yoruba forum appeals to youths

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has enjoined Nigerian youths to eschew acts that can lead to the disintegration of Nigeria, especially as the 2023 general elections approaches. YAF also kicked against violent agitations for the secession of Yorubaland or any other part of the country from the rest of Nigeria. The group also praised the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica