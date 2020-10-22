News

Withdrawal of VIPS’ orderlies: Budget defence suffers setback

*As Senators desert NASS for fear of attack

 

The 2021 budget defence at the National Assembly is facing serious jeopardy, following the disappearance of most of the senators from the legislative complex to conduct the exercise.

The Senate had adjourned plenary till November 24, to enable the standing committees carry out the 2021 budget defence with the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government.
The Federal Ministry of Works and Housing had actually opened up the exercise on Wednesday, when the Minister, Babatunde Fashola appeared before the Senate Committee on Works to defend the budget of his Ministry.

However, following the nationwide #EndSARS protest, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate withdrawal of orderlies attached to very important personalities (VIPS) in the country.
The directive did not, however, affect the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, reaching the National Assembly on Thursday, New Telegraph observed that the Senate wing of the legislative complex was virtually deserted.

Most of the offices were under lock and key while only the legislative aides to the lawmakers were found in some of the offices that were open.
It was further observed that, surprisingly and contrary to public expectation, no single budget defence took place within the Senate building.

The Senate had on Tuesday, given the MDAs a November deadline to conclude the budget defence, to enable the Chamber pass the money bill in the first week of December.

The apex legislative Assembly also cautioned that it would sanction agencies of government that might fail to adhere to this directive.

